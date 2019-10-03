Twitter Reacts to Man Utd's Impressively Dull Stalemate With AZ Alkmaar

Another Thursday night, another depressingly dour outing for Manchester United in the Europa League. But at least that traumatic television experience with Astana yielded three points.



Against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, the gruelling endeavour that is watching United on the continent was repaid with just one point, and zero goals.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In any case, obviously this got people talking on Twitter. A big talking point early on - and it made sense because, well, it seems important in a football - was the fact that, with 42 minutes gone, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had mustered - wait for it - ZERO shots on target.



Some were surprised:



Could I just express my surprise that it's 0-0 at half time in Man Utd's game and they've created absolutely nothing — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 3, 2019

Some were focussed on personnel:



Can we leave this midfield of Fred, Matic & Mata in Holland, please? — ً (@utdrobbo) October 3, 2019

Some were resigned:



No skills, lack of coordination, hardcore passing in your own half, no attacking = Manchester United.@ManUtd #ALKMUN #manutd — Manchester United Rants Hindi (@RantsUnited) October 3, 2019

Some were philosophical:



Why are we so bad — Will Bannister (@willbannister15) October 3, 2019

And some were resourceful:



Getting ready for the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/oSTcSrdWEr — Reza Sonday (@RezaSonday) October 3, 2019

Still, there was some joy to be found when the Red Devils finally found it within themselves to summon up a shot on targe-oh wait, no, that never happened.

Sure, there were six shots aimed at Alkmaar goal, but none found themselves testing Marco Bizot between the sticks.

NONE. For the first time in their history in the competition.



This obviously spelt bad news for United boss *checks notes based on evidence displayed in the last 90 minutes* Jose Mourinho, and it wasn't long before fans were calling for the Portuguese tactician to go.



#JoseOut need to get a manager who will play the United way with fast attacking football — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) October 3, 2019

And again #Joseout sorry I couldn't tweet this last year when you clowns were tweeting it but this is the best time. Ole would definitely do a better job wonder when Woodward would be on the phone with the Genius manager who shares hugs & improves players & plays Yoot like Fergie — Trevor Paul Marshall (@MistateeT) October 3, 2019

Of course, it was actually the 'Yoot' playing Solskjaer who was in trouble with the fanbase. A lot of trouble.



4 WINS IN 22 GAMES LOOOOOOOOOL GET THIS NORWEGIAN FRAUD OUT ASAP. — Anandhan (@Anandhan28) October 3, 2019

#OleOut this is getting embarrassing — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) October 3, 2019

You know, If I speak, I am in trouble, but I think Ole's troubled time at the wheel could be in trouble. Maybe.

