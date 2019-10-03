Virgil van Dijk Responds to 'Panic' Accusations After Liverpool's 4-3 Win Over RB Salzburg

October 03, 2019

Virgil van Dijk has dismissed claims alleging Liverpool looked panicked during their 4-3 Champions League victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday, insisting his side cannot be expected to win every game handsomely.

The European champions were coasting in their most recent match, going three goals up before Salzburg staged a dramatic comeback to draw level with their illustrious hosts.

Mohamed Salah ended up getting the winner with his second of the game, and Van Dijk said during a post-match interview was that his side won, pickingnup their first points in this year's competition.

He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "There’s no reason for panic at all, we just need to relax, have a look at what can be better. There is plenty. We will analyse it, and we have another tough game against Leicester on Saturday. But we have to be confident and keep doing what we do.


"We know by now that we never give up. That’s how we are. We stay calm, we know the opportunities we have if we stay calm and composed.

"Today we were 3-0 up, and very comfortable. We put ourselves in a bit of a tricky situation, also because Salzburg is a very good team. But we won, and that’s the most important thing, especially in the Champions League, where not a lot of teams can compete."

Liverpool next face an intriguing test of their Premier League title credentials with a home game against Leicester on Saturday, the Foxes having already drawn with Chelsea and beaten Tottenham this season.

