Watford vs Sheffield United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford welcome Sheffield United to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon with the two teams in polar opposite form.

The Hornets will be looking to end a dreadful run, while the Blades have enjoyed a few positive performances against Everton and Liverpool respectively.

With two draws, five losses and only two points, a win is an absolute necessity for Quique Sánchez Flores. The Spaniard will be looking to finally get the result needed to galvanise his side following recent away defeats to Wolves and Manchester City, losing 2-0 and 8-0 respectively.

United have enjoyed a relatively positive start to life in the Premier League, their first in England's top flight since the 2006/07 season. Blades boss Chris Wilder will be delighted with the form his side have shown in previous weeks, putting in an intrepid performance against Liverpool, who were lucky to win 1-0, and beating Marco Silva's Everton 2-0 away from home.

20th vs 12th, south vs north, Sánchez Flores vs Wilder. Expect goals in this bottom half of the table clash.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News





Watford continue to be without captain Troy Deeney following the striker's successful knee surgery. The club's talisman has been absent since 22 August and his return from injury cannot come soon enough.





José Holebas is at risk of suspension if he is booked at the weekend, having already accumulated four yellow cards in six games so far this season.

The hard graft for the skipper continues. @T_Deeney 💪🚴‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Px4tjNCKOq — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 30, 2019

United welcome back striker Billy Sharp following his three-game suspension for a red card against Southampton. However, Wilder has revealed Saturday's fixture will come too early for David McGoldrick following a groin injury and the striker has not been selected by Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy for the upcoming international break.

Saturday's game at Watford has "come a little too early" for David McGoldrick, CW confirms. But he says the striker could still link-up with the Republic of Ireland squad next week. #sufc #twitterblades — James Shield (@JamesShield1) October 3, 2019

Predicted Lineups

Watford: Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Holebas; Capoue, Doucouré; Hughes, Cleverley; Gray, Deulofeu. Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens; Robinson, McBurnie.

Head to Head Record

Watford and Sheffield United have shared 29 encounters, with Watford winning 12 to Sheffield United's ten, the teams drawing seven times.

There have been 66 goals scored in the 29 meetings, which averages out to 2.27 goals per game.

Recent Form

The Hornets have not enjoyed much success in the buildup to this fixture, winning only one of their last five games - a 2-1 victory over Swansea City in the League Cup.

Watford have only managed four goals in the Premier League so far this season - two of which came in the same game against Arsenal - with solitary strikes coming from Will Hughes, Roberto Pereyra, Tom Cleverley and Andre Gray.

Manchester City have scored more goals in the first 18 minutes vs. Watford (5) than Watford have scored in the Premier league this season (4).



This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/WJ8tO2pH6M — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 21, 2019

Sheffield United, on the other hand, sit on a comfortable eight points with two wins, two draws and three losses so far.

Whilst the Blades have only scored seven, the joint fourth worst record in the league, they have only conceded seven, which is the same amount as second-placed Manchester City. Although they lost their last league game to Liverpool, the South Yorkshire side will take plenty of positives and confidence from that honourable performance.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five fixtures.

Watford Sheffield United Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool (28/9) Watford 2-1 Swansea (24/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland (25/9) Manchester City (21/9) Everton 0-2 Sheffield United (21/9) Watford 2-2 Arsenal (15/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton (14/9) Newcastle 1-1 Watford (31/8) Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United (31/8)

Prediction





Although Watford have won the previous three encounters by an aggregate score of 7-0, it is hard to see them coming away from this game with anything.





United are not only comfortably the better side, but they are playing modern, tactically astute, possession based football that is proving tough to play against - just ask Liverpool.

If one thing is for sure it is that there will be goals, with nine shared between the teams in the last four meetings.



