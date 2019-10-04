4-Man Premier League Manager of the Month Shortlist for September Award Revealed

Liverpool coaches past and present have been named on the four-strong shortlist for September’s Premier League Manager of the Month award, with Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers both nominated, the latter recognised for Leicester’s fine run of form.

They are joined by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Klopp’s Liverpool won all three of the Premier League fixtures they played in September, maintaining a perfect 100% winning start to the season. Each required a different kind of performance, but the Reds prevailed each time, despite coming under pressure.

Klopp has been Manager of the Month once already this season after taking the August prize, while he currently has four of them to his name in total.

Rodgers has enjoyed success with an exciting Leicester team so far this season, with September bringing two impressive wins for the Foxes for six points from a possible nine. Tottenham and Newcastle were both on the receiving end, with the latter thrashed 5-0.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rodgers is also a former winner of the monthly gong, scooping two in the 2013/14 season during his time as Liverpool manager and one when he was in charge at Swansea.

After a difficult August, Lampard finds himself nominated in only his second month as a Premier League manager. Inspired by young English players he himself has blooded, his Chelsea thrashed Wolves and saw off Brighton either side of a narrow loss to Liverpool.

At Bournemouth, Howe masterminded an unbeaten September, during which the Cherries took seven points from the nine that were on offer to climb the table. That run included back-to-back 3-1 wins against Everton and Southampton, as well as a 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Like Rodgers, Howe also has three previous Manager of the Month awards behind him.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Fans can pick their winner via the Premier League website until 18.00 (BST) on Monday 7 October, with the public vote to be combined with the choice of a panel of football experts.

The Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for September has also been released.