6 Must-Watch Games From Around Europe This Weekend

Last weekend produced some brilliant games across the major leagues in Europe with goals flying in left right and centre.

In the Premier League, Leicester City hammered a turgid Newcastle United side at the King Power Stadium to remain third, while over in Italy Inter recorded an away win at Sampdoria, thanks to two Alexis Sanchez strikes, to maintain their perfect start to the season as they stayed top in Serie A.

Thankfully, the fixture list this weekend seems as appetising as ever, with an array of clashes between sides who are bang in form and at the top of their domestic leagues.

So, sit back and take note of six must-watch games from across Europe this weekend.

Saturday: Liverpool vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Liverpool have started the current Premier League season just like they finished the last one. On fire.

Under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship Liverpool have won all of their seven opening league games, scoring 18 and conceding just five in the process. Last weekend at Sheffield United the Reds found the going tough, but lady luck was on their side as Dean Henderson let a Georginio Wijnaldum volley squirm through his legs and into his net in the second half. This therefore means Liverpool go into this weekend’s encounter with in-form Leicester City five points clear at the top of the table.

However, Leicester thumped Newcastle 5-0 last weekend and have been brilliant so far under Brendan Rodgers as they target a top six finish.

The Foxes side is packed with quality, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in the midfield running games, Jamie Vardy scoring goals up front and Ricardo Pereira having a stormer of a season at right back. There is therefore a real belief amongst Leicester supporters that they could end Liverpool’s perfect start, and just as they did last season, in what should be a real cracker.

Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

The biggest game in Germany this weekend comes between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Even though Leipzig are second and Bayer Leverkusen are sixth, both are locked together on 13 points from their opening six games with only goal difference separating the sides.

These days Leipzig are a joy to watch and possess so much quality in attack with the likes of Yussuf Poulsen and Timo Werner up front. With both sides desperate for the three points Saturday’s fixture should be a great spectacle between two teams at the right end of the table.

Saturday: Paris Saint Germain vs Angers (Ligue 1)

Over in the French capital on Saturday afternoon, first placed Paris Saint Germain take on second placed Angers with only two points separating the sides.

After succumbing to defeat at home to Reims ten days ago, PSG bounced back by collecting all three points away at Bordeaux last Saturday. This was a result that moved them back to the top of Ligue 1 at the expense of this weekend’s opponents Angers, who only managed a home draw. Yet, Angers still have five wins from eight games and with 16 points are also the top scorers in the division, netting 16 times.

Even though PSG will be without Kylian Mbappe for the clash due to injury, manager Thomas Tuchel still has the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mario Icardi (who scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League) available meaning goals are expected at Le Parc des Princes stadium in this top of the table encounter.

Saturday: Real Madrid vs Granada (La Liga)

From the French capital to the Spanish capital, Real Madrid host Granada in another first vs second fixture in one of Europe’s major leagues.

Crisis talk at Madrid has for the moment seemed to ease (at least domestically) due to Real Madrid’s steady league form which sees them sit top of La Liga with 15 points from their opening seven games, one point and place ahead of newly promotedGranada.

Zinedine Zidane’s side earned a hard-fought point last weekend against bitter city rivals Atletico Madrid which was enough to keep them top of the league but did allow Granada, who have already stunned Barcelona this term to move to within a point after their victory against Leganes.

Sunday: Barcelona vs Sevilla (La Liga)

Staying in Spain, both Barcelona and Sevilla are level on 13 points and will be ready to pounce on Sunday if Real Madrid are held by Granada.

With Lionel Messi finally returning to fitness Barcelona will be eager to go on a winning run starting this weekend. However, Sevilla are level with Barcelona for a reason and that reason is their tremendous away form that they have produced this season, with former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui already guiding his current team Sevilla to three wins on the road in La Liga this term.

A fourth on Sunday at his former club would be extra sweet in what is set to be another great game.

Sunday: Inter vs Juventus (Serie A)

Yes, believe it or not we have another first vs second clash to look forward to with the entertainment this time coming from Italy and Serie A.

Inter, under Antonio Conte have been sensational so far, winning all six of their opening league games meaning they are two points above Juventus who, whilst winning five times drew with Fiorentina in September.

With Inter conceding just the two goals this season it will be an extremely tricky test for Juventus, but with Cristiano Ronaldo in your side anything is possible it what will be a humdinger of a contest, which could determine who the favourites for the Scudetto are this season