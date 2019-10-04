Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Barcelona host Sevilla on Sunday, with both teams sitting on 13 points - two points off La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Barca managed to steal a win in the Champions League against a good Inter on Wednesday, so they should be full of confidence.

Sevilla also beat APOEL Nicosia 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, so both sides should have the wind in their sails.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 6 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Team News

Barcelona have a set of injuries to deal with against Sevilla, with Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo all absent. Clement Lenglet is also out of the game through suspension, after being sent off last week.

The good news is that Ansu Fati is back from injury and will be back in the squad.

Sevilla have just one problem, with centre back Daniel Carrico out through injury.

Potential Lineups

Barcelona Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Todibo, Semedo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann. Sevilla Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Nolito.

Head to Head Record

The sides have taken each other on 61 times, with Barca leading with 36 wins to Sevilla's 12. 13 draws have also been played out between the sides.

Sevilla will be looking to add another win to this record, which is heavily in favour of the Ernesto Valverde's men.

The last time they played against each other, it ended with an impressive 4-2 away victory to Barcelona, led by a Lionel Messi hat-trick.

Recent Form

Despite the recent win in the Champions League, Barca have started the season unconvincingly, and will want a win here to put any doubters to bed...for now.

Sevilla will be delighted with their form at the start of the season, and know a result here could suddenly make them title challengers in a La Liga lacking in quality.

Here's how each side have fared in their last five fixtures.

Barcelona Sevilla Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10) Sevilla 1-0 APOEL Nicosia (3/10) Getafe 0-2 Barcelona (28/9) Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad (29/9) Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal (24/9) Eibar 3-2 Sevilla (26/9) Granada 2-0 Barcelona (21/9) Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (22/9) Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona (17/9) Qarabag 0-1 Sevilla (19/9)

This should be an exciting affair between two good teams, but the one deciding factor could simply be Messi. Had this game been played whilst the little magician was injured, Sevilla would have fancied an upset against a team with no cutting edge.

However, Messi makes Barca a much better team, and that should be enough for them to come out victors.