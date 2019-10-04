Bayern Munich Keen to Make Philippe Coutinho Deal Permanent After Impressive Start

Philippe Coutinho looks set to stay at Bayern Munich beyond his season-long loan spell from Barcelona, after greatly impressing both the technical staff and hierarchy in Germany.



After a difficult time in Catalonia, where he was, on occasion, booed by fans inside the Camp Nou, Coutinho has appeared rejuvenated in Bavaria.



After scoring back-to-back goals against Köln and Paderborn in the Bundesliga, the Brazilian was once again imposing in the 7-2 away win over Tottenham in the Champions League.

According to a report from SPORT, Coutinhp's performances and integration with teammates have convinced Bayern to pay the £120m option to buy him outright that has been placed in his loan deal.

Speaking on the former Liverpool player after the game, as quoted by Bavarian Football Works, boss Niko Kovac explained: "Philippe speaks for himself really. I think everyone in the stadium today and everyone who watched the match once again saw the ability he has and the quality he has on the ball.



"At times it really looks like he’s dancing with the ball, there’s no other way of saying it. He knows exactly when, how and what to do with the ball.

"He set up the first goal brilliantly, but even after making the pass he sprinted off into the box because he was focused on scoring. With his goal, the build-up was the other way around with Serge teeing him up with a superb pass. That’s individual quality."

It is understood that the player himself is extremely happy at Bayern, after rediscovering the joys of football he'd lost during his stint at Barça.

Kovac continued: "He’ll definitely help us even more. He’s already contributing, he’s integrated well and is happy here. And when a South American player with his kind of quality is happy, then you can see how fantastic that is."