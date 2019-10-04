Chelsea Make Progress in Contract Talks With Breakthrough Pair After England Call-Ups

Chelsea are said to be ‘progressing well’ in ongoing talks to negotiate new long-term contracts with home-grown pair Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, both of whom were called into the senior England squad by manager Gareth Southgate this week.

Abraham and Tomori have represented a new era at Stamford Bridge so far this season, with new boss and club legend Frank Lampard handing opportunities to a number of young players.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Together with younger teammate Mason Mount, another named in the latest England squad, the pair have taken the Premier League by storm.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are in the process of arranging new five-year contracts for both Abraham and Tomori, keeping them at Stamford Bridge until 2024. The report suggests the club is hopeful of agreeing the deals ‘in the coming weeks’.

Fellow youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has only recently signed a similar new long-term deal in what was a major show of commitment and display of intention from the club, while Reece James is also thought to have a bright future in west London.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Abraham has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season, including one in the crucial Champions League win over Lille this week. Tomori, meanwhile, has thrived since David Luiz’s departure, Antonio Rudiger’s injury and Kurt Zouma’s form gave him a chance.

It was not so long ago that Chelsea youngsters could only have dreamed of such opportunities.

Abraham, Tomori, Mount and James were all on loan at Championship clubs last season. Each performed incredibly well, with Abraham scoring 25 goals as Aston Villa earned promotion, and Tomori and James winning Player of the Year awards at Derby and Wigan respectively.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

But it is arguably only a transfer ban and a fresh approach from Lampard, having already worked with both Tomori and Mount at Derby, that has seen the youngsters actually play.

Chelsea have four players in the current England squad, with Ross Barkley also joining Abraham, Tomori and Mount, more than any other single club. Abraham and Tomori both still remain eligible to represent Nigeria, but playing in either of the competitive fixtures against Czech Republic or Bulgaria later this month will lock them in as England players for life.