Christian Eriksen's Agent Set for Real Madrid Talks in Hope of Securing Dream Move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen appears to still be holding out for a transfer to Real Madrid, with claims that his agent is set for talks with the Spanish giants this weekend.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season and seems to have little interest in staying after all extension talks so far are believed to have failed.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It means he could leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, or alternatively Spurs could try and sell in January to ensure they at least earn a transfer fee – with Marca reporting that Eriksen would be the 'most attainable' midfield target for Real Madrid this winter.

Eriksen expressed interest in a ‘new challenge’ during the summer just gone and seems to have his heart set on a move out of the Premier League – Manchester United withdrew late interest in the Dane over concerns he preferred a move to Spain.

Now, gossip from the Daily Star alleges that Eriksen’s agent is ‘expected in Spain for talks’ over the next couple of days, presumably as he tries to convince Los Blancos that his client is what they need after a difficult start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

But while the Eriksen camp seem keen on a transfer to Madrid, it still remains to be seen whether the interest is mutual and reciprocated.

Realcould have made an approach for the 27-year-old in August when it became clear that primary target Paul Pogba wasn’t going to leave Manchester United. It is perhaps therefore telling that they didn’t, while Ajax’s Donny van de Beek was much more heavily linked as an alternative target to the vastly more expensive and unattainable Frenchman.

Eriksen has also been linked with a potential move to Atletico Madrid, while Juventus have been tipped to make him their latest high profile free agent midfielder next summer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Manchester United renewing their interest should not be ruled out, with the Old Trafford club sorely lacking midfield creativity and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rumoured to be a fan. Eriksen might even be more open to it if options elsewhere haven’t presented as he’d hoped.