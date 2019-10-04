Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to get their Bundesliga campaign back on track when they travel to high-flyers Freiburg on Saturday.

Back-to-back draws against Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen have left BVB eighth in the table, but only three points off early front-runners Bayern Munich.

Lucien Favre's side responded well in the week, winning away at Slavia Prague, a potential banana-skin in the 'Group of Death'. Two goals from full back Achraf Hakimi gifted the German side a 2-0 win.

After finishing 13th last time out, no-one saw Freiburg's start to the season coming. Breisgau-Brasilianer have lost just once thus far, a 2-1 home defeat to Koln, and have already picked up impressive wins against Mainz and away at Hoffenheim.





However, Saturday's encounter will be the first they've had against a side that finished in last season's top eight. So, by 14:30 on Saturday, we should see where this Freiburg side are really at.





Here's 90min's preview of this Bundesliga clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Schwarzwald-Stadion TV Channel/ Live Stream? N/A Referee? Sven Jablonski

Team News

The home side will be without Mark Flekken and Mike Frantz, while Florian Kath is a doubt for Dortmund's visit.

BVB will likely still be without Nico Schulz, who's recovering from a partial ligament tear, an injury that's kept the Germany international out of action for three weeks so far.

With Paco Alcacer missing Dortmund's trip to Prague in the week, we could see either Marco Reus or Mario Gotze feature in a false nine position again on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Freiburg Schwolow; Lienhart, Koch, Heintz; Schmid, Hofler, Abrashi, Gunter; Haberer, Waldschmidt; Petersen. Dortmund Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Hakimi; Gotze.

Head to Head Record

Dortmund have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning 15 of the last 19 meetings between these two.

Freiburg's last victory in this fixture came way back in 2010 when they beat a Jurgen Klopp-led Dortmund side 3-1 at home.

Saturday's visitors also won both of last season's meetings, winning 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park whilst goals from Sancho, Reus, Mario Gotze and Alcacer helped Dortmund to a 4-0 victory at Schwarzwald-Stadion in April.

Recent Form

Dortmund's Champions League victory in Prague come after two disappointing domestic draws. Werder Bremen came from behind to draw 2-2 at Signal Iduna Park last time out whilst a Thomas Delaney own-goal two minutes from time gifted Frankfurt a point two weeks ago.

However, a strong start to the season and an impressive win against Leverkusen means BVB sit only three points off the top, despite being eighth.

The home side have dropped just four points from their opening six games, losing at home to Koln and picking up a point against Augsburg two weeks ago.





Goals from Jonathan Schmid and Luca Waldschmidt, who's currently their top scorer, elevated Freiburg to 2-1 away win in Dusseldorf last time out, leaving them third in the table.

Here's how these two teams have fared in their last five encounters.

Freiburg Dortmund Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Freiburg (29/09) Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund (02/10) Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg (21/09) Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen (28/09) Hoffenheim 0-3 Freiburg (15/09) Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (22/09) Freiburg 1-2 Koln (31/08) Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona (17/09) Paderborn 1-3 Freiburg (24/08) Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (14/09)

Prediction

We'll see where Christian Streich's Freiburg side really stand after this one. They've had a tremendous start to the season, but it's fair to say the fixture list was kind to them.

After a couple of poor results, Dortmund picked up an important three points in the week and they'll put Freiburg in their place on Saturday.

The loss of Alcacer didn't affect them against Slavia, as Reus is more than capable of playing the false nine role effectively with his ability to draw defenders out and create space for the likes of Sancho, Hakimi and Brandt.

BVB should get their Bundesliga campaign back on track in a stadium that Freiburg have dropped all their points in this season, so not exactly a fortress.