Genoa vs Milan: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan will be looking turn their poor early season form around when they travel to fellow strugglers Genoa, who themselves haven't won in their last four games.

I Rossoneri have lost their last three games in a row, including defeat in the Milan derby. Marco Giampaolo is under increasing scrutiny following Milan's highly uninspiring start to the season, which has featured just two 1-0 wins against Brescia and Verona.



Genoa have also struggled with poor early season form and find themselves marooned in the bottom three of Serie A. Similar to his counterpart, Genoa boss Aurelio Andreazzoli finds himself under pressure at a club that isn't afraid to dismiss managers, even after only a few months in charge.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV Channel/Live Stream? ESPN+/Premier Sports Referee? Maurizio Mariani

Team News

Both teams could make a lot of changes for this fixture, given the poor form they have shown in their previous games. Milan will be forced into at least one as Mateo Musacchio was sent off in the 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina and is suspended. Summer signing Leo Duarte is expected to come into the back four.

In terms of other news for AC, there could be wholesale changes as Giampaolo looks to the likes of Samu Castillejo and Ricardo Rodriguez to have an impact on the squad.

Genoa have no real injury concerns except for Antonio Barreca, who was forced off with a thigh injury in the 4-0 defeat to Lazio. Again though, Andreazzoli may look to the fringes of his squad in search of inspiration from players who may be able to reverse Genoa's fortunes.

Predicted Lineups

Genoa Radu; Romero, Zapata, Criscito; Ghiglione, Schøne, Radovanovic, Lerager, Pajač; Sanabria, Kouame. Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Romagnoli, Duarte, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Castillejo, Piatek, Suso.

Head to Head Record

AC have seen the best of this fixture in recent years, winning both home and away last season. In fact, they have won 14 of the last 24 games, drawing another four.

Genoa can take inspiration from a stretch of three home games between 2014-2016, where they beat I Diavolo three times in a row at home, including a 3-0 win.

It seems like the perfect game for one of the two teams to kickstart a season that hasn't offered much hope up until now.

Recent Form

Both teams have had awful starts to their respective seasons and are looking to stop the rot. Genoa have won once all season without securing three points in any of their last five games, including away defeats to Lazio and Cagliari.

Milan haven't fared much better with three back-to-back defeats and coming off a 3-1 home loss to Fiorentina last Sunday. Their only two wins this season have been by a goal-to-nil and then again only against fellow strugglers Verona and Brescia.

Discipline has been a huge disappointment for the red and black side of Milan, with red cards in three out of their last four games.

Both managers need to arrest the slide their teams are on, or they might pay with their job. Form for both has been shocking as shown by their last five below.

Genoa Milan Lazio 4-0 Genoa (29/9) Milan 1-3 Fiorentina (29/9) Genoa 0-0 Bologna (25/9) Torino 2-1 Milan (26/9) Cagliari 3-1 Genoa (20/9) Milan 0-2 Inter (21/9) Genoa 1-2 Atalanta (15/9) Hellas Verona 0-1 Milan (15/9) Virtus Entella 3-2 Genoa (6/9) Milan 1-0 Brescia (31/8)

Prediction





Both teams are in desperate need of three points to propel them up the table to where they ought to be. It is a difficult prediction, given how poorly they have both been going forward and at the back.



Milan have been thoroughly uninspiring especially considering the talent that they do have in their squad. Genoa have looked poor and could be in trouble all season if they don't start to perform.

Both are coming off heavy defeats and will be shot of confidence so don't expect it to be a goal fest. Having said that, both defences have looked very shaky and are shipping a lot of goals. It could go either one of two ways.

Expect Krzysztof Piatek to play a big part for AC against his former club, and helping them win for only the third time this season.