Germany Confirm Squad for Upcoming Internationals Against Argentina & Estonia

Germany have confirmed their squad for the upcoming internationals with Argentina and Estonia, naming Bayer Leverkusen starlet Nadiem Amiri for the first time.

Juventus midfielder Emre Can also makes the cut, despite seeing limited action at the Allianz Arena, but it's otherwise business as usual for Die Mannschaft.

Joachim Low's side host Argentina on Wednesday before resuming Euro 2020 qualifying duty against Estonia four days later, and will expect a comfortable victory from the latter having beaten them 8-0 on home turf.

There will be at least four changes from that encounter, however, as the injured quadrangle of Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Nico Schulz and Thilo Kehrer all miss out.

Goretzka's continued absence means there is a reprieve for Can, who has played just 59 minutes across his two substitute appearances for Juve this campaign. It also means Amiri, who has previously starred for the Under-21s and assisted two goals in five Bundesliga appearances this term, is drafted into the main squad.

The usual three goalkeepers make the cut, with Arsenal's Bernd Leno making up the numbers behind Bayern's Manuel Neuer and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

It will be an all-Bundesliga back line as the defence includes FC Koln's Jonas Hector and RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann, and there are few surprises among the seven defenders named.

The same can't be said about the midfield, however, with Can perhaps named thanks to his versatility offering cover at the back.

Amiri ousts Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze for a place, with the 27-year-old's first start of the season against Werder Bremen not enough to force his way into Low's plans.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan joins Leno as one of two Premier League representatives, while Serge Gnabry - who scored four goals against Tottenham during the week - earns another deserved call-up.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Timo Werner, meanwhile, is likely to lead the line once again despite his recent mini-drought. He's scored seven goals in nine appearances this season but has failed to hit the net in his last four.

Full Squad:





Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jonas Hector (FC Koln), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Sule (Bayern), Marcus Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Nadiem Amiri (Leverkusen), Luca Waldschmidt (SC Freiburg), Emre Can (Juventus), Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Julian Brandt (Dortmund), Marco Reus (Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern)