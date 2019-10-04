Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri will be unavailable for this weekend's Premier League fixture against Leciester, although Alisson Becker is confirmed to have returned to team training.

Alisson suffered a calf injury during Liverpool's opening day victory over Norwich and is closing in on a return to first-team action, but remains a doubt for Saturday.



Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Matip, meanwhile, missed Liverpool's Champions League win over Salzburg in midweek and will remain sidelined until after the international break, which is also when Shaqiri is expected to return. Nathaniel Clyne is therefore Liverpool's only long-term absentee.





Speaking at the pre-match press conference - as reported on Liverpool's official site - Klopp explained: "With Alisson it's still: maybe, maybe not.





"Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good. We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.



Visionhaus/GettyImages

"Joel looks good but is not ready for tomorrow, and Shaq not. And Clyney not.





"That's it pretty much. After the international break they are all back on track, apart from Clyney, but until then we have only one game and we have to play without them for that game."





When asked if there were any differences to consider when deciding when a goalkeeper returns to match action compared to an outfield player, Klopp responded: "It is different with goalkeepers, it is different with Ali maybe, but the good thing is Adrian did so well we don't feel pressure.





"That's good. We don't have to rush it - and we don't. He is training already for nearly ten days but now team training, it's better most of the time in the little things we can do in between the games when we play every three days, you don't really need a goalie or we have goalies for that.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"So it's more important Ali can do the important stuff from a much higher intensity than it would have been in a five-a-side or whatever we could do between the games.





"If yesterday would have been the first session for him in training, we would of course not even think about it. And I don't know if we think about it; I have to talk and I didn't [yet].

"Mike Gordon is in town so I had a lot of meetings since he was here, I couldn't talk yet about the goalie situation. But I will do that after the press conference."

