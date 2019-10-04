Kevin De Bruyne to Miss Man City's Clash With Wolves Due to Groin Injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be unavailable for Sunday's meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

De Bruyne was forced to sit out City's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday as a result of the injury, and it was not initially clear whether he would return in time for Sunday.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Unfortunately for City, Guardiola has confirmed (via the club's official website) that De Bruyne will play no part against Wolves, although that should be the last game he misses because of the issue.

The boss said: "No, Kevin is not in [the squad]. After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem."

Guardiola also added that he was optimistic about the fitness of John Stones, who could also make his return from a muscle injury after the upcoming international break, which will go some way to bringing an end to City's injury crisis.

With Stones joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines, defensive midfielder Fernandinho has been forced to operate as a centre back in recent weeks, despite many fans fearing that the 34-year-old would not be able to handle the workload.

On Fernandinho, Guardiola added: “He didn't have many minutes in his legs before these games. Except the last part of last season, the previous seasons he played every three days. I think he can do it.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

City currently sit second in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool. They will be desperate to keep up their pursuit of Jurgen Klopp's side and know that three points against Wolves will be vital to their chase.





The Citizens are currently on a run of two consecutive victories in the league, having survived a scare against Everton to fight to a 3-1 victory last time out.