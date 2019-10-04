Leicester's Premier League Month in Review: September - Best Player, Performance & Overall Rating

Leicester City currently sit third in the Premier League table after seven games, behind only Manchester City and Liverpool, as the Foxes pre-season aims of finishing in the top six increasingly begin to look like a real possibility.

After defeat to Manchester United in Leicester City’s first game of the month, two home wins followed, making September a pretty successful month for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Last weekend’s 5-0 crushing of Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium marked the first time that Leicester had ever won by five clear goals in Premier League history, which is some stat.

With confidence and belief high, Leicester will be hoping to build on recent performances when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in their first game in October on Saturday.

For now, though, here is 90min's take on Leicester's September below.

Best Player

Since signing from Porto in the summer of 2018, Ricardo Pereira started well and has improved steadily every month. His performances so far this term have been, on the whole, exceptional, making him easily one of the best full backs in the league right now.

As well as defending resolutely against both Tottenham and Newcastle, covering every blade of grass on the right flank and keeping Spurs wide man Son Heung-min and Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron quiet, he also fired in vital goals in both of these victories.

Firstly, against Spurs, Pereira’s finish mid-way through the second half levelled up the contest at 1-1 which gave the Foxes the platform to go on and win the game before his run and finish into the bottom corner gave Leicester the lead against Newcastle last Saturday.

The 25-year-old earned the man of the match award against Spurs and was one of the top performers against the Magpies, making his nomination as Leicester’s star performer a relatively straightforward one.

Worst Player

Given Leicester’s good form this is a difficult category to choose a player from.

However, Demarai Gray has not quite found his feet and rhythm so far this term and was pretty non-existent for the Foxes in September, failing to impress in his one solitary start of the month which came in the club's defeat to Manchester United.

Whilst Gray caused Ashley Young some problems with his pace, he was wasteful in the final third and has since been restricted to short cameo appearances from the bench in the two victories that followed, failing to make a mark in either.

Best Performance

The 5-0 victory over Newcastle has to be regarded as the performance of the month due to the sheer brilliance of the display from all members of the team.

After Pereira’s opener, Jamie Vardy scored twice in the space of ten second-half minutes either side of a Paul Dummett own goal to put the game to bed with Wilfred Ndidi adding a fifth late on to put extra gloss on the scoreline while making it Leicester’s biggest ever win in Premier League history.

Yes, Newcastle were very poor and down to ten men for the whole of the second half after Isaac Hayden received a straight red card for a terrible tackle on midfielder Dennis Praet, but Leicester still had to secure the points, which in the end they did in some style.

Worst Performance

The worst performance of the month has to be the narrow defeat to Manchester United.

A Marcus Rashford penalty just eight minutes in secured the points for the Red Devils in what remains Leicester’s only defeat in the Premier League this season.

United also hit the bar through a Rashford free-kick and former defender Harry Maguire also came close to netting against his former teammate Kasper Schmeichel but United were unable to add to their lead.

Brendan Rodgers' side did not even play too badly, and they grew into the contest with the lively James Maddison twice coming close along with teammate and England international Ben Chilwell striking a fierce dipping effort that David de Gea tipped over.

Best Goal

In a month where Leicester scored seven times in the Premier League, one goal really stands out and it's James Maddison’s fierce drive from all of 25 yards in the 85th minute which turned out to be the match-winner in a tight contest against Spurs.

After picking up the ball from Hamza Choudhury, the 22-year-old took two quick touches to get the ball out of his feet and away from the oncoming Victor Wanyama before firing a beauty of a shot into Paulo Gazzaniga’s bottom right-hand corner.

It was Maddison’s first league goal of the season and well worthy of being the decider that day.

Rating

That defeat to Manchester United puts a dampener on the month to a small extent but the two home victories which have sent the Foxes up to third means the supporters are very happy at the moment.

Defensively the side are looking fairly stable, conceding just two goals in the three games, and the talent Leicester have across the park is beginning to really show with seven goals scored.

If Leicester can repeat the performances of recent weeks and Brendan Rodgers can continue to get the best out of his players than a top-four finish, let alone a top-six finish is well on.

Rating: 7/10