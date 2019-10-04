Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal Stars on 8-Man Shortlist for Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne form part of an eight-strong shortlist for September’s Premier League Player of the Month.





Alexander-Arnold was a key part of a Liverpool side that continued their winning start to the season by taking maximum points from three games in September, while the right-back even got on the scoresheet in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Robin Jones/GettyImages

De Bruyne was heavily involved as City bounced back from a shock defeat to Norwich at the start of September, with three assists and a goal to his name in the subsequent wins over Watford and Everton. His assist tally for the season already now stands at eight.

Joining the shortlist for Player of the Month is Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose five goals in four games have fired him into early Golden Boot contention. His goals have also been decisive, with four of the five either winners or equaliser to secure his team points.

Riyad Mahrez joins City teammate De Bruyne on the shortlist. The Algerian winger scored once and assisted two more when his team beat Watford 8-0, while he also then got the decisive go-ahead goal in the most recent victory over Everton.

John McGinn has muscled his way into contention among the bigger names, with the Aston Villa midfielder scoring in back-to-back games against Arsenal and Burnley.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is nominated after having a direct hand in at least one goal in every Premier League game he played. That includes a brace against Crystal Palace, assists against Leicester and Southampton, and winning a penalty in the north London derby.

Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira has been in top form at both ends of the pitch in September, helping the Foxes to wins over Tottenham and Newcastle and scoring in both of them. The Portuguese has been a must-have player for Fantasy managers.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson completes the shortlist. He continued to underline his status as a top Premier League forward by scoring four times in just three outings in September. More importantly, his team picked up seven valuable points from those games.

Fans can pick their winner via the EA Sports website, with the public vote to be combined with the choice of all 20 Premier League captains, plus a panel of football experts.