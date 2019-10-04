Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Set to Miss Egypt International Duty

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will not be selected by Egypt during the international break later this month, allowing the Reds star much needed recovery time in what has already been and will continue to be a tremendously busy club season.

Salah is Egypt's captain and talisman, but with only an upcoming friendly against Botswana rather than a competitive fixture, national team coach Hossam El-Badary will leave him out.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Already this season, Salah, who was active at the Africa Cup of Nations until just four weeks before starting for Liverpool in the Community Shield, has played 11 times across four different competitions at club level – and he was rested for the EFL Cup tie against MK Dons.

El-Badary’s decision was reported by English language outlet Egypt Today, explaining that the coach has made the call in conjunction with Salah himself.

It is expected that Salah will be back in the Egypt squad for the November international break when there are Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros to play.

For Liverpool, the news is a welcome short-term boost as it lessens the demands on a crucial player. Salah’s tally of six goals in all competitions is bettered only by Sadio Mane, who has scored seven.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mane has not, however, been afforded the same luxury when it comes to international commitments after being selected by Senegal for next week’s friendly against Brazil, which will be played in Singapore as part of the ‘Brasil Global Tour’.

Liverpool’s first game after the October international break will see them make the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Before that, a potentially dangerous Leicester side will visit Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.