Martin Odegaard Lays Out Plans for His Future Amid Rumours of Premier League Interest

Real Madrid talent Martin Odegaard has insisted that he is targeting a first-team place at the Bernabeu when his current loan at Real Sociedad comes to an end, rather than pursue a transfer to linked clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United.

Odegaard made the decision to join Los Blancos at just 16 years old in 2015 following a continental battle for his signature. He has had to bide his time waiting for an opportunity and has been out on loan twice already, is now showing what he is capable of in what has been a sensational start to the new La Liga season with Real Sociedad.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

His performances yielded gossip about interest from a number of Premier League clubs, as well as Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Atletico Madrid, although it was suggested that Real Madrid had declined to name their price and likely wouldn’t sell for less than €80m.

Now, Odegaard himself has given an indication as to what the future may hold, telling ESPN that he initially wants to stay on loan in San Sebastian until 2021 to ensure his career has some stability. After that, though, he is clearly not ready to give up on the dream he signed up for.

“My intention is to stay [at Real Sociedad] two years and I think that’s important for me, too. I have had two seasons in a row where I’ve changed teams. To have some stability is good [and] this is a great club and hopefully we can get European football for next season,” he explained.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“Of course, I want to play [for Real Madrid] but I’m still young so I’m happy [at Real Sociedad] at the moment,” Odegaard said of his current situation. I am here two years and after that we will see...I’m dreaming to be the best I can be. You never know what happens in football but my dream, and what I’m hoping for is to play for Madrid.”

Even if Odegaard was contemplating leaving Real Madrid, a report from The Sun this week claiming that the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United believe they can sign the Norway international for as little as £25m was utterly bizarre.