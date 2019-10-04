Mauricio Pochettino Issues Defiant Response to Rumours of Impending Spurs Departure

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he hopes to be in charge of the club for 'five more years' in response to questions over his future in north London.

Spurs suffered the biggest loss of any English side playing at home in European competition in the 7-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League clash, and this – along with the club's indifferent form in 2019 – prompted many questions about the Argentine's future.

However, speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Brighton this Saturday, as quoted by ESPN, Pochettino declared: "This is a moment to stay all together. It doesn't only happen at Spurs, but all clubs in the world. In the end, all that happens is we lost a game. No doubt we stay all together and we find a way to be successful again."

The former Southampton and Espanyol boss has long been linked with the jobs at Real Madrid, Manchester United and - yes - Bayern, but speaking on this phenomenon, he affirmed: "I think every single press conference we have talked about my future. I hope we are still talking, in five years more, about my future here."

Disharmony amongst the squad, some of it due to Pochettino's tactics so far this season, has been widely reported, but the boss was quick to back his players, saying: "I have no doubt the players always want to do their best to win.

"They play for themselves, for their families and then for the club and the coaching staff. I have no doubt they have commitment, with four years or one in their contract, that is no doubt."

He also responded to questions about Dele Alli's form, after the English midfielder was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the forthcoming EURO 2020 Qualifiers.



"Football is about form and about having not so good periods at times as well," he said. "Dele needs time to recover from this. Maybe it was not his best performance [against Bayern] but we are going to help him and provide all the tools and the platform for him to recover his best way to play.



"There is no doubt he will recover. He is in a tough period but we need him because he is a very important player for us."