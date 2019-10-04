Newcastle vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle take on Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend, in what is a huge game for two struggling teams who are in desperate need of a win.

United are coming off the back of a tepid 1-1 draw with Arsenal, as they sit 10th in the table and three points off of the top four.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Newcastle are 19th in the league after a shocking 5-0 loss to Leicester, with the pressure piling on manager Steve Bruce.

Something has to change for both sides, and it has to be this weekend. Here is 90min's preview of the game

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 6 October What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? St. James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

For Newcastle, Dwight Gayle has returned to full training, but it may be too early for him to come back into the squad. Florian Lejeune, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey also continue to be sidelined for the Magpies.

Isaac Hayden is set to miss the game after receiving a red card against the Foxes last weekend, but some good news for Bruce is that Jetro Willems is likely to be fit, while Allan Saint-Maximin could also come back into the line-up.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

United will still be without Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw, who both have missed the side's last few games. Paul Pogba has also suffered a reoccurrence of the foot injury he has been struggling with this season, so will miss the trip to Tyneside.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should return, after falling ill before the Arsenal game.

Potential Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Willems; Longstaff, Ki, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Atsu; Joelinton. Man Utd De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Lingard, James; Rashford.

Head to Head Record

This fixture has historically been a huge one, with the sides taking each other on 167 times. United lead with 86 wins to Newcastle's 42, while 39 draws have also been played out.

Newcastle have just one win in their last nine against the Red Devils, which was a 1-0 victory in 2018 thanks to a goal from Matt Ritchie.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The last time they played was at the start of 2019, with United winning 2-0 at St. James' Park courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Recent Form

Both managers are under a lot of pressure right now, with both sides really struggling to find any semblance of form.

Newcastle have won just once in the Premier League this season, while United have gone just one better. This illustrates the magnitude of the game, and the need for a victory for both managers.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Newcastle Man United Leicester 5-0 Newcastle (29/9) United 1-1 Arsenal (30/9) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/9) United 1-1 (5-3) Arsenal (25/9) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (14/9) West Ham 2-0 United (22/9) Newcastle 1-1 Watford (31/8) United 1-0 Astana (19/9) Newcastle 1-1 (2-4) Leicester (28/8) United 1-0 Leicester (14/9)

Prediction





Funnily enough, this may be the perfect game for the Magpies. A massive game in front of their home crowd against a struggling team; they will fancy their chances of getting a result.

United will severely miss Pogba and Martial, and without them, simply don't look capable of creating goalscoring opportunities.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United