Nicolo Zaniolo Recalled to Italy Squad But Moise Kean & Daniele De Rossi Miss Out

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has recalled Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to his squad to face Greece and Liechtenstein, but Moise Kean and Daniele De Rossi remain out.

Both Zaniolo and Kean were demoted to the Under-21 setup during the last international break as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting in June.

Now, the Italian Football Federation have confirmed the squad on their official website, and Zaniolo has been recalled to the group. He will be joined by Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who is the only new face in the squad.

Whilst Zaniolo is now back after impressing with Roma, fellow youngster Kean has not earned himself a place in the squad. The striker is yet to find the back of the net in eight Everton appearances, and seemingly needs to do more to convince Mancini.

There had also been talk of a potential return for legendary midfielder De Rossi. The 36-year-old, who now plays his club football in Argentina with Boca Juniors, was tipped to be handed a call-up as a chance to say goodbye to the national team, but a thigh injury has ruined those plans.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Other notable omissions include Fabio Quagliarella and Mario Balotelli, but Mancini still has plenty of options at his disposal as he prepares for the two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Italy begin by hosting Greece on 12th October, before travelling to face Liechtenstein three days later.





Victory over Greece in the first game would see the Azzurri book their place in next summer's competition, thanks to their perfect performances in the previous six qualification matches.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Italy have won all six games so far and currently have a six-point lead over Finland in second. Armenia sit third, but they would be unable to catch Italy if Mancini's side pick up three points against Greece.

Full Squad





Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain). Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).