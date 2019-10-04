Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Extent of Jesse Lingard Injury Following AZ Alkmaar Draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the injury suffered by Jesse Lingard in the Europa League draw with AZ Alkmaar is not as bad as first feared, though the player is set to miss Sunday's meeting with Newcastle.

Lingard came off the bench for the final 15 minutes as Manchester United chased a late winning goal on Thursday night at the Cars Jeans Stadion, but he couldn't finish the game. Lingard was seen clutching his hamstring as he prematurely limped off in added time.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Fears have been somewhat allayed by Solskjaer, however, and he confirmed after the match that the twinge shouldn't keep the England international out for long.

“He tweaked his hamstring, so he didn’t feel like he could risk it," the manager said, via United's official website. "But hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The attacking midfielder was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, so he will have a fortnight to rest up and recover in a bid to limit his time on the sidelines.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

And Solskjaer estimated when that might be - with Lingard likely to miss Sunday's trip to Newcastle but in line for a return to the fold when Liverpool come to town on 20 October.

“Probably not Newcastle," he said, when asked about about a potential comeback. "But he should be ready for Liverpool.”

While good news in the long run, it does mean United will be without Lingard, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba - who France manager Didier Deschamps claims will be out for around three weeks - for the clash at St James' Park.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

There are a handful of other concerns, with the encounter possibly coming too soon for the first-choice full-back pairing of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones remain sidelined.