Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Extent of Jesse Lingard Injury Following AZ Alkmaar Draw

By 90Min
October 04, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the injury suffered by Jesse Lingard in the Europa League draw with AZ Alkmaar is not as bad as first feared, though the player is set to miss Sunday's meeting with Newcastle.

Lingard came off the bench for the final 15 minutes as Manchester United chased a late winning goal on Thursday night at the Cars Jeans Stadion, but he couldn't finish the game. Lingard was seen clutching his hamstring as he prematurely limped off in added time. 

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Fears have been somewhat allayed by Solskjaer, however, and he confirmed after the match that the twinge shouldn't keep the England international out for long. 

“He tweaked his hamstring, so he didn’t feel like he could risk it," the manager said, via United's official website. "But hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The attacking midfielder was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, so he will have a fortnight to rest up and recover in a bid to limit his time on the sidelines. 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

And Solskjaer estimated when that might be - with Lingard likely to miss Sunday's trip to Newcastle but in line for a return to the fold when Liverpool come to town on 20 October. 

“Probably not Newcastle," he said, when asked about about a potential comeback. "But he should be ready for Liverpool.”

While good news in the long run, it does mean United will be without Lingard, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba - who France manager Didier Deschamps claims will be out for around three weeks - for the clash at St James' Park. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

There are a handful of other concerns, with the encounter possibly coming too soon for the first-choice full-back pairing of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message