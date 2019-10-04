Predicting the Tottenham Starting XI to Face Brighton on Saturday

It's been a torrid start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham.

The north London club are searching for their first Premier League away win since January as they travel to Brighton aiming to bounce back from defeat once more.

A 4-0 demolition of the usually stout Crystal Palace gave Spurs fans hope that their Spurs were back. However, defeats at Leicester and Colchester...yes, Colchester, quickly got rid of that hope. But wait, a gritty 2-1 win against Southampton with ten-men, Spurs are back right? Nope, not quite.

30 minutes into their Champions League group game with Bayern, Spurs genuinely looked 'back'. Pochettino's press returned, Dele Alli was making his trademark runs in behind, Tanguy Ndombele looked a world-beater and Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead. They looked great against top-drawer European opposition...for a period. We all know what happened next.

A 7-2 humiliation and a #PochOut trending later, Spurs now find themselves with a must-win match on the south coast at Saturday lunchtime. All eyes are on Pochettino and his Spurs side as they look to turn their season around.

Here's how they should lineup for their pivotal Premier League clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Despite conceding seven on Tuesday, there's genuinely nothing the club captain could've done for any of them. It was a clinic in finishing by Bayern. We saw him make a calamitous error against Southampton last weekend but responded well to produce two world-class saves and help Spurs to all three points.

Moussa Sissoko (RB) - A player that has become Mr. Consistent over the past 12 months. Sissoko filled the void left by Serge Aurier after his red card last week and when he's playing in midfield, he often covers this area of the pitch, so in theory it shouldn't be an unfamiliar role. As Juan Foyth edges closer to full fitness, Sissoko is the best option at the minute with Serge Aurier suspended.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - Made a mistake for one of Bayern's seven (who didn't?) but the Belgian has comfortably been Spurs' best defender this season. Simply must start.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Hasn't been at his Rolls-Royce best as of late, but you just can't drop him if he's available. His partnership with Alderweireld has been the best in the league over the past four or five seasons.

Ben Davies (LB) - Hasn't played too many minutes this season as Poch has limited his rotation in this position. However, with Danny Rose playing 180 minutes in these last seven days, Davies should get the start on Saturday.

Midfielders

Eric Dier (DM) - The diamond doesn't work Poch, get over it, it's Dier time. With only 12 Premier League minutes to his name this season, Dier's return to the starting XI could be crucial. The defensive midfielder will allow Tanguy Ndombele to shine going forward while providing some much-needed protection for a vulnerable-looking Spurs defence at the moment.

Tanguy Ndombele (CM) - Wow, a serious talent. The France international tore Bayern apart in the early stages on Tuesday with his incisive passing and is a player that will get Spurs fans on the edge of their seat over the next few years. However, the diamond shape meant he was forced to cover a lot of ground and his influence waned as the game went on. Defensively, he's strong in the tackle and wins more duels than he loses, but lapses in concentration mean he's not great at tracking back - playing with Dier in a double-pivot should help this and should stop him from burning out.

Erik Lamela (RM) - Lamela has been one of Spurs' standouts this season and was unlucky not to start midweek. His tenacity and passion will be needed in a game like this, and will drift into central positions more often than not as Spurs' attacking-midfield trio constantly rotate.

Christian Eriksen (AM) - 'He doesn't try anymore, he doesn't care'. On the contrary, the Dane ran more than anybody in Spurs' 2-1 win against the Saints last week, setting up the second in the process. Whilst his influence on the game wasn't massive, he gave it his all and is still a player Poch will look at if a door needs unlocking in the opposition defence.

Son Heung-min (LM) - Looked a major threat in the first half on Tuesday and could've had a hat-trick on another day. Son is one of the deadliest on the counter in Europe and he should get some opportunities against a Brighton side that likes to play.

Forward

Harry Kane (ST) - Up there with the best in Europe and has been for some time. His ability to draw fouls, hold the ball up and bring others into play with his incredible passing range is still criminally underrated. If Spurs want to get out of this slump and win their first league game away from home in nine months, Kane has to play, if it was even a question.