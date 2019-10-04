Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 8

One more week remains before the dreaded international break for FPL managers, following a fairly standard gameweek seven, with the average score at 51 points.

Matt Doherty provided a throwback with 15 points following a goal and a clean sheet against Watford, having been a staple for many managers last season.

Last week's pick Ricardo Pereira scored big following a goal and clean sheet against the hapless Newcastle, while teammate Jamie Vardy bagged a brace to hit double figures in points.



Elsewhere, penalty king Luka Milivojevic put away his first of the season - the Serb has scored over 140 points in consecutive seasons, and could go under the radar again.

News of Kevin de Bruyne's injury has led many managers to get rid of the Belgian, with Mason Mount again a popular choice as a replacement, as well as Andriy Yarmolenko and teammate Riyad Mahrez.

But are these the right choices or are people following bandwagons? Who can we predict will score highly in future gameweeks, and not those just gone?

Find out in this week's Who's Hot and Who's Not...

Goalkeepers



Who's Hot?





Ederson: If you don't mind shelling out for a more expensive keeper, Ederson's your man. Man City haven't been as watertight as last season, but they now face a run of games against the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Southampton. With Pep's rotation roulette affecting the entire back four, the Brazilian is your only guaranteed starter.

Dean Henderson: If you're like me and prefer a budget option in goal, you could do worse than the young Englishman. Putting aside his comical error against Liverpool last weekend, Sheffield United have been solid defensively and face the hapless Watford next. Surely that's a nailed on clean sheet?



Who's Not?





Hugo Lloris: Having gifted Southampton a goal last weekend, followed by a concession of seven against Bayern Munich in midweek, the Spurs captain has had a nightmare on the pitch since the recent birth of his child. Despite facing Brighton and Watford next, it's hard to trust this Tottenham side to keep clean sheets - £5.5m is better spent elsewhere.

Defenders

Who's Hot?





Fikayo Tomori: Chelsea haven't guaranteed clean sheets this season, but now face a run of five games without playing any of the 'top six'. At just £4.6m, the 21-year-old is fantastic value and has demonstrated his capability going forward too, with a goal and assist so far in all competitions.

Aaron Creswell: Having replaced Arthur Masuaku in the starting XI for the last two games, Creswell already has 21 points, following two goals and a clean sheet. West Ham don't face any of the 'top six' in their next five fixtures, so the left back could see further attacking returns in the near future.

Who's Not?







Jannik Vestergaard: The highest-scoring defender after five gameweeks, the Dane has followed up the hype with consecutive one-pointers. With Chelsea up next, steer well clear.

Midfielders

Who's Hot?





Riyad Mahrez: With talisman De Bruyne out of action with a groin injury, Mahrez should be a starter in upcoming Man City games. Owned by less than 6% and at just £8.6m, the Algerian has only one point less than the highly-picked Raheem Sterling. Whenever he starts, he runs riot.

Andriy Yarmolenko: Now a nailed-on starter, and having scored three goals in four games for the Hammers, Yarmolenko has emerged as a serious FPL asset. Priced at only £6m, his rocket of a left foot will surely continue to trouble opposition keepers.



Who's Not?

Daniel James: The winger has blanked in three successive games after a bright start to the season. Still cheap at £6.2m, it's, nevertheless, difficult to place trust in Man Utd attacking assets. Bin.

Forwards

Who's Hot?





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The Arsenal striker has scored in every game so far this season, and now has nine games to play without facing a 'top six' club. As a non-owner, I'm petrified of the damage Aubameyang can do to my ranking.

Jamie Vardy: The 32-year-old is still amongst the points this season, scoring 12 last time out against ten-men Newcastle. After Liverpool at the weekend, Vardy and the Foxes have a nine-game run of very winnable fixtures.

Who's Not?





Ashley Barnes: Having come flying out the blocks this season in Burnley's three opening games, Barnes hasn't scored since, and now faces a reasonably tough run against Everton, Leicester and Chelsea. Get rid.

