The Real Reason Behind Jan Vertonghen 'Black Eye' Amid Christian Eriksen Affair Nonsense

Christian Eriksen apparently did give Jan Vertonghen a black eye during training. However, the incident was a freak accident rather than the result of a fight over an affair.

Some click-hungry corners of social media went nuts earlier this week, reporting as fact that Vertonghen had been involved in an affair with Eriksen's 'wife' Sabrina Kvist Jensen (to whom he isn't actually married) ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Both players moved to rubbish the rumours on social media, with Eriksen calling out a since-deleted tweet calling the story as 'bullsh*t'. However, when images surfaced of Vertonghen with what looked like a black eye, one or two outlets jumped on the bandwagon to connect the dots and suggest there is more to the story than meets the (black) eye.

Jan Vertonghen's black eye was caused by team-mate Christian Eriksen in an accident during #thfc training. [The Sun] pic.twitter.com/QNlPWlQY0G — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 3, 2019

It seems, predictably, like there is nothing to it, though, as Mirror Football report that the eye injury was caused by a freak accident during training - and not by Eriksen taking vengeance on the towering centre half over a fabricated rumour. If you'd believe that.





In the end, both men are more concerned about Tottenham's on-field performances at present rather than the nonsensical 'reporting' surrounding their private lives.





They were infamously humbled 7-2 by Bayern, having crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Colchester United a week earlier, and Vertonghen said he is 'ashamed' of their latest horror-show.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“I feel extremely hurt, I feel ashamed, all negative thoughts are going through my head, it’s embarrassing to stand here in front of you guys,” he said, via talkSPORT.

“It’s tough. I’m not talking about other players, I’m talking about myself, about my feeling to watch everyone around the club. It’s a very bad result and I don’t want to speak too much.”