Serge Gnabry Reveals How His Father Once Banned Him From Joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has revealed he was initially banned from joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as a child by his dad.

The 24-year-old made the headlines midweek, netting four goals as the Bayern thrashed Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham 7-2 away from home in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

However, the 24-year-old's dreams of playing in Bavaria were initially quashed by his father, who only allowed him to play for hometown club Stuttgart's youth academy as a youngster.

“Oh man, I was very p*ssed off back then. I was angry and I cried. But my dad's opinion was irreversible,” he said, as quoted by German publication Bild.

“Only when I was 12 years old was I allowed to join VfB Stuttgart. In the end I have to admit that his decisions have not turned out to be the worst ones.”

TF-Images/GettyImages

Stuttgart agreed to a £100,000 deal with Arsenal in 2010, but Gnabry had to wait until 2011, when he was 16, to join the Premier League giants. Failing to make an impact in North London, he later joined Tony Mowbray's West Brom.

“You could knock me over with a feather having worked with him at West Brom and seen him there to what he's done is absolutely amazing,” ex-Baggies manager Tony Pulis told Sky Sports.

“We took him on loan and we couldn't ever get him fit - I think we even took him off in an Under-21 game.”

Later returning to Germany with Werder Bremen in 2016, he scored 11 goals in 27 appearances in his debut season in the Bundesliga.

Serge Gnabry's best performance for Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/qnRhfGybaA — 90min (@90min_Football) October 2, 2019

His form alerted Bayern, who secured the services of the playmaker and loaned him to Hoffenheim for the 2017/18 campaign.

Gnabry has replaced the ageing Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery, earning his reputation as one of Europe's elite stars. He has netted on five occasions and produced four assists in eight appearances in all competitions, so far this season.

He will look to continue his impressive form when Bayern welcome Hoffenheim, one of his former clubs, to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.