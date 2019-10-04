Son Heung-min's Agent Suggests Forward Would Be Open to Shock Move to SSC Napoli

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min has opened the door for the South Korean to join Napoli at some point in the future.

Son has established himself as one of the finest talents in the Premier League but, with Spurs' abysmal start to the new season, there has been plenty of talk that some of their most important players, including Son, could be keen to leave.

Now, Son's agent Thies Bliemeister has fuelled the fire, telling Radio Marte (via Football Italia) that the 27-year-old might be open to a move to Napoli if he decides to leave Spurs at some point down the line.

He said: “I’ve never brought a player to Napoli, but I’d like too because [Diego] Maradona, my favourite player, played for them.





“I’ve talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I’ll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them.

“As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people. It’s not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?”

Amid rumours of immense unhappiness in the dressing room, Son is one of several players to be linked with moves away. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have all been tipped to leave, whilst a recent report has even suggested that Spurs are fearful of losing talisman Harry Kane.

Son has racked up three goals and three assists this season, including finding the back of the net in Spurs' catastrophic 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, and he has been one of Mauricio Pochettino's best performers.

However, despite his best efforts, Son has been unable to stop Spurs from plunging into crisis. They may sit sixth in the Premier League, but their performances have been largely uninspiring, and many fans have called for drastic changes to be made soon.