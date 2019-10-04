Spain Confirm 24-Man Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers Against Norway & Sweden

Former Arsenal fan favourite Santi Cazorla has returned to the Spain squad for this month’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden, with uncapped Sergio Reguilon, Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres also named in the 24-man group.

2010 World Cup winner Raul Albiol is selected for the first time in a year, but there is no place for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba because of injury. Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer also drops out from the last squad, while Isco is still injured and Atletico Madrid captain Koke continue to be overlooked.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

A handful of exceptions like Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets aside, this is a Spain squad that is rather inexperienced at senior international level. Most within the group have fewer than 10 senior caps under their belt, like Pablo Sarabia, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dani Ceballos.

A continuing trend, the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona on the national side appears to be over, with just one representative from Camp Nou (Busquets) and two from the Bernabeu (Ramos and Dani Carvajal). Villarreal are the single most represented club.

24-Man Spain Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers vs Norway & Sweden Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Man Utd), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Roma) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (PSG) Midfielders: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man City), Fabian (Napoli), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Luis Alberto (Lazio), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Thiago (Bayern Munich), Pablo Sarabia (PSG) Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Rodrigo (Valencia)

Spain will face Norway in Oslo on 12 October and Sweden in Stockholm on 15 October.

La Roja comfortably lead their Euro 2020 qualifying group and will confirm their place at the final tournament with two games to spare if they win both fixtures this month.