Valladolid vs Atletico Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Atletico Madrid will look to get back to winning ways in La Liga when they travel to face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

A bore draw with rivals Real Madrid last time out ensured Atletico's inconsistent run of form continued, so Diego Simeone will certainly be desperate to see his side pick up three much-needed points here.

However, they will face a confident Valladolid side who have exceeded expectations at this early stage in the season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 6 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadio Nuevo Jose Zorrilla TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Valladolid remain without midfielder Luismi and centre-back Javi Sanchez, who have both been ruled out with ankle injuries.

As for Atletico, Simeone will have almost an entire squad to choose from, with only forgotten man Sime Vrsaljko unavailable through injury. Thomas Lemar could make his first start in almost three weeks after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Predicted Lineups

Real Valladolid Masip; Moyano, Olivas, Fernandez, Martinez; Plano, Michel, San Emeterio, Villa; Guardiola, Unal. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Saul, Thomas, Koke; Felix, Morata.

Head to Head Record

Recently, this fixture has been all about Atletico. Los Rojiblancos have won their last eight games against Valladolid, including 3-2 and 1-0 victories last season.

Valladolid's last win in this fixture came in February 2009, when they picked up a 2-1 victory over an Atletico side which featured the likes of Diego Forlan, Sergio Aguero and Maxi Rodriguez.

Putting an end to that miserable run of form isn't going to be easy for Valladolid, but they have made a habit of picking up some shock victories in recent seasons.

Recent Form

Valladolid fought off relegation last season but currently find themselves sitting firmly in mid-table this time around. With two wins, three draws and two losses to their name, their about as inconsistent as they could possibly be, but Valladolid fans will be delighted with that return.

They are unbeaten in their last two games, including a more-than-respectable 1-1 draw with high-flyers Granada.

Atletico have just one loss on their record this season, although two goalless draws in their last three La Liga games is cause for concern.

However, they did pick up a comfortable 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, so they will come into this one feeling confident of picking up the points.

Here's how each side has got on in their last five games.

Real Valladolid Atletico Madrid Espanyol 0-2 Real Valladolid (29/9) Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid (1/10) Real Valladolid 1-1 Granada (24/9) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid (28/9) Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid (21/9) Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid (25/9) Real Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna (15/9) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo (21/9) Levante 2-0 Real Valladolid (31/8) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9)

Prediction

Valladolid love causing upsets, but it's incredibly tough to look past Atletico here. On their day, Simeone's side can steamroll through anyone, so Valladolid shouldn't prove to be too much of a problem.

Having said that, those who have underestimated Sergio's side, including Real Madrid, have often been made to pay this season, with Los Blanquivioletas proving that they can hold their own in the top flight.

However, stopping Atletico is a different job entirely. The visitors should have too much about them to run into any real trouble here, so expect them to pick up a comfortable victory.





Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Atletico Madrid