Wolves Premier League Month in Review: September - Best Player, Worst Performance & Overall Rating

Now September has come and gone, we can sit back, relax and review the Premier League season in more detail, as the league table begins to take shape.

With defeats to Everton and Chelsea, a last-minute draw to Crystal Palace and a victory over Watford last weekend, Wolves find themselves in 13th, with seven points.

With Europa League football to contend with, and with a small squad to compete on both fronts, Wolves have found things more difficult in their second season back in England's top-flight.

Let's take a deeper look into how the Wanderer's performed last month.

Best Player

While Willy Boly has been a man-mountain at the back for Wolves, the Frenchman did let himself down by getting sent off against Everton.





In that very same game, however, Adama Traore continually got the better of Lucas Digne, breezing past him at will.





Combining pace and power with technical ability while dribbling, Adama has simplified his game this season, making vast improvements to the extent that the Spaniard is now a regular in Nuno Espirito Santo's starting XI.





Deployed as either a wingback or a wide forward, Adama was Wolves' most consistently dangerous player throughout September, typified by his late assist for Diogo Jota's equaliser against Crystal Palace.





Worst Player

With plenty of poor performers to choose from, Ruben Neves stands out as somebody who has been playing at a level far below what he is capable of.





The deep-lying playmaker has been making half as many tackles, interceptions and key passes as what he was making last season, failing to stamp his authority in the midfield.





Since Wolves' recent switch back to a 343, in fact, the Portuguese international has been dropped from the starting XI altogether.





Best Performance

Pretty straightforward one, this.





Wolves' only win in September came in a 2-0 victory over the hapless Watford - the Wanderers' biggest threat to seventh spot last season who are also struggling this time around.





Matt Doherty - a major goal threat from wing-back who has had his injury troubles this season - scored a tap in completely unmarked in the Watford six-yard box, before a comical own goal from Daryl Janmaat wrapped things up on the hour mark.





Worst Performance

Again, one result stands out here.





Chelsea are a good side, yes. But the Wolves of last season would never have considered conceding five goals at the Molineux, let alone allow it to happen.





Fikayo Tomori started the rout with a curler from distance, which Mason Mount ended in the 96th minute, getting himself on the scoresheet.





However, the star of the show was fellow academy graduate Tammy Abraham, who gave Conor Coady nightmares all day, sealing the deal with a hat-trick in the meantime.





The England international even generously gave Wolves a goal at the other end, with Patrick Cutrone bagging a consolation as well, resulting in a 5-2 loss for the Wanderers.









Best Goal

What best sums up Wolves' September is the collection of goals they scored. Not pretty.





Some scrappy ones here, a couple of own goals there...





The best of a bad bunch would have to be Doherty's tap in against Watford. Some nice combination play down the left opened up the Hornet's defence, with the Irishman arriving unmarked in the box.





Watford's 'defending' would have had some part to play in that goal, however. Yikes.





Rating

With two defeats, a desperate last-minute equaliser to salvage a draw, and a win against a toothless Watford side, it's fair to say it's not been the best month for Wolves.





However, for what seems like such a poor run of form for the Wanderers, they do find themselves in 13th, so it could be worse, I guess...





For such a small squad, Thursday night football was inevitably going to take its toll, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men need to overcome that barrier some way or another.





Still, it's poor. Must try harder next time.





Rating: 4/10.

