6 Classic Clashes Between Man Utd and Newcastle Ahead of Sunday Afternoon's Scrap

Manchester United make the journey to St James' Park this weekend looking for some sort of upturn in form, with Newcastle looking to arrest their struggles and move out of the relegation zone.

Although these are two teams who are witnessing some of the lowest lows of their recent history, this game remains a classic match-up between two of England's biggest footballing sides. How classic? This classic.

Newcastle 5-0 Manchester United (October 1996)

Only six months from Kevin Keegan's infamous "I would love it if we beat them" rant on Sky Sports, the Premier League's two best teams faced off again early in the 1996/97 campaign – and what a memorable game it was for the Toon Army faithful.

Featuring new record signing Alan Shearer, the Newcastle team embarrassed Fergie's men, with five different scorers getting on the scoresheet. Goals from Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Philippe Albert propelled the Magpies to a famous win.

However, Keegan would leave only three months later, and Manchester United would win another Premier League title with Newcastle in second.

Newcastle 4-3 Manchester United (September 2001)

This game literally had it all. Goals galore, late drama, legendary managers and footballers throwing their toys out the pram - in this case United's captain Roy Keane. With Bobby Robson at the helm, the Magpies secured this win but only after Manchester United had come back from 3-1 done with two goals in three minutes.

The drama was far from over, as a late own goal from Wes Brown gave the Magpies a 4-3 lead – and things came to a head in the famous moment when Alan Shearer prevented Roy Keane from taking a quick throw-in, resulting in Keane not only throwing the ball (and a punch) at the Newcastle frontman.

As a result, Keane was given a straight red as Newcastle recorded back-to-back wins.

Manchester United 5-3 Newcastle (November, 2002)

After a disappointing previous season which saw United finish third, the Red Devils were out to make a statement in late 2002. And they did.

A Ruud van Nistelrooy inspired United went 3-1 and 5-2 up in devastating fashion, with the Dutchmen bagging a hat-trick on his way to scoring a total of 25 that season and United securing another title under Sir Alex.

Newcastle 2-6 Manchester United (April 2003)

These games produced a lot of goals in the early 2000s, and Manchester United had the upper hand in 2002/03 – beating Newcastle 11-5 on aggregate across the two games.

Once again inspired by a hat-trick from one of their players, the Reds routed Newcastle as Paul Scholes scored three times in 18 minutes. Six goals in 26 minutes either side of half time showed the would-be champions at their best, even after trailing 1-0 to a Jermaine Jenas goal.

Not a memorable game for the St James' home crowd.

Manchester United 6-0 Newcastle (January, 2008)

This game would have made it onto a least memorable list if it had finished at half time. Managerless Newcastle had held the league leaders up until the break and were looking at a valuable away point.

However, six goals in the second stamped down hard on those hopes. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a free kick just after half time and it was relentless after that. Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute, only for Carlos Tevez to put the cherry on top with a 90th minute sixth.

United at their best, Newcastle at their worst.

Manchester United 0-1 Newcastle (December, 2013)

Maybe not memorable for the amount of goals, but memorable for the two sets of fans. Arguably, this is the starting point of where Manchester United's downfall is.

Yohan Cabaye's goal gave the Magpies their first three points at Old Trafford since 1972, after Patrice Evra had hit the post and Robin van Persie had had a goal disallowed. During David Moyes' torrid spell as manager, this was also the first time Old Trafford had witnessed back-to-back home defeats in over ten years.