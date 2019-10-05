Arsenal vs Bournemouth: 6 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Encounter

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend when they welcome Bournemouth to north London for just the fifth ever time.

The Gunners had a strong start to the campaign which sees them sitting in the top four ahead of the weekend, but with just one win in their last five Premier League games, Unai Emery's side desperately need to get three points ahead of the international break.

Despite sitting further down the table in eighth, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are just one point behind Arsenal ahead of their trip to Emirates Stadium.

It might look on paper like this weekend's fixture is going to be a walk in the park for Arsenal, but do the stats actually back that up? Well, yes! Here's some of Opta's best looking ahead at Sunday's match.

Unbeaten at Home

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Arsenal and Bournemouth don't have a long past of playing each other, but the Gunners certainly have history on their side.

In four matches at the Emirates, Arsenal have won each fixture with an aggregate scoreline of 13-2.

Arsenal have also picked up a win at home against Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Auba Doesn't Rest on Sundays

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang really loves Sundays.





He's scored in each of his last six games which have been played on a Sunday, scoring eight goals during that run.





In fact, 26 of Aubameyang's 39 goals in the Premier League have come on the Lord's Day - the highest ratio of any player (minimum 20 goals).

"I'm sorry, Wilson!"

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Aubameyang's not the only striker who's coming into this match in red hot form.





Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has scored in each of his last four appearances, looking to extend that against a team where he almost always scores.





Wilson's found the back of the net three times in four appearances against Arsenal.

Walking in an Auba Wonderland

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Records are meant to be broken, and Aubameyang could match an Arsenal one that was set by Dennis Bergkamp during the 1997/98 season.





The Gabon international can score his eighth goal of the season this weekend, with Sunday's match against Bournemouth falling on matchday eight.





Bergkamp scored eight in eight 22 years ago, but no Arsenal player since has ever matched that record.

Goals, Goals & More Goals

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

This one won't be a 0-0 draw.





*Frantically touches wood*





Only three teams in the Premier League this season have scored and conceded double figures in the opening seven games.





Out of those teams, Chelsea have been involved in the most goals (27), but Bournemouth (25) and Arsenal (23).





Additionally, Bournemouth have scored and conceded in each of their opening seven games this season.

Bournemouth Don't Like London

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Bournemouth can make history this weekend by becoming the first team to ever concede five or more goals in four consecutive visits to London.

They're currently on a run of three matches in the capital where they've conceded at least five goals, the same record the Birmingham (1957) and Sunderland (1969) went on.

And with the Cherries tasked with keeping Aubameyang quiet on Sunday, it could be another dismal afternoon in London for Bournemouth fans.