Arsene Wenger Reveals He's Weighing Up Job Offer From FIFA With No Coaching Role Lined Up

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has confirmed that FIFA have offered him an unspecified role within the organisation.

After bringing his 22-year tenure as Gunners boss to an end in 2018, the Frenchman has taken a step back from football, though there has been considerable speculation that he could return to management with another club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Such rumours have yet to come to fruition, but Wenger could now take up a new job with the world governing body. However, he remained coy on what his title with FIFA would be and how long he has to come to a decision on the matter.

In an interview with beIN Sports, the 69-year-old said: "I just want to share what I've learnt and give it back to the game in a different way. I'm not sure that I would stop coaching as well, because the devil is still in there. But, I have to see [whether] I like it and can be efficient."

Despite keeping several details to himself, the former Arsenal boss did explain what responsibilities he would have, revealing: "[I would be] dealing with coaching efficiency. Dealing with after-career potential for players, to educate them to potential jobs for them after the career of a football player.

"Because you forget the drama of a player is to get to the top of the world and at 34 years where a young man is bye bye over. I think there is enough to do there to help the players come back and help to develop football.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"[I would also be helping FIFA] continue to improve the rules of the game. We can still move forward on that front. And always to be ahead of the evolution of society. That is absolutely vital."





Additionally, the job would involve increasing equality within the game, with Wenger stating: "There is still a lot of work to develop youth team football as well, all over the world.

"Because when you speak about Europe dominating the world of football today, it's not because we are better people here. It's because we coach the young players who do not get the same potential in Africa, in South America, in Asia."

