Bayern Munich Confirm David Alaba Injury Setback Ahead of Hoffenheim Clash

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba will be ruled out through injury for the foreseeable future after suffering a fractured rib during the club's 7-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League group stages.

The Austria international was forced off at half-time and replaced by Thiago due to severe pains in north London, missing a sensational second-half where Serge Gnabry scored four goals on matchday two in the Champions League.

After checks back in Bavaria with doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, Bayern Munich have now confirmed on their official website that Alaba suffered a hairline fracture on one of his ribs.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Bundesliga champions haven't provided a rough timeline for when they expect Alaba to return to full training.

Although Alaba has been manager Niko Kovač's go-to left-back this season, record signing Lucas Hernandez will be able to fill in after making appearances in that position both with Atlético Madrid and France.

The 23-year-old missed Bayern Munich's trip to Tottenham with a bruised knee and is unlikely to return this weekend against TSG Hoffenheim, while Jérôme Boateng is also expected to feature ahead of the international break.

But Hernandez, who has been selected by France boss Didier Deschamps alongside Benjamin Pavard, will return for Bayern Munich when they travel to local rivals Augsburg on October 19.

Bayern Munich are one of just two sides who are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, sitting at the top of the league table one point ahead of other five teams.

Title challengers Borussia Dortmund have fallen three points off the pace following their recent defeat to Union Berlin, while back-to-back draws against Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen has seen Lucien Favre's side drop to eighth place.