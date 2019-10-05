Brighton vs Tottenham: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Things aren't going well for Brighton. That said, they aren't going much better for Tottenham neither.

In fact, a humiliating 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich ranks pretty high on the list of recent catastrophes for the Lilywhites, with Saturday's midday kick-off against the Seagulls offering Mauricio Pochettino's side the chance to go someway towards amending that result.

For the home side, after starting the Premier League season with a bang - seeing off Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road - its been anything but joyous for Graham Potter's side, who've yet to win since that clash.

Their most recent loss against a club from the capital saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, while Spurs secured a much-needed league victory by scraping past Southampton.

Both sides desperately need a win, but who will get it? Further still, will there actually be a winner? Our friends over at Opta have provided us with all the necessary stats you'll need to ensure you head into the match prepared for every possible outcome. And, even better than that, one-up your mates with some factual fun that has you reigning supreme in the football knowledge table.

The early signs aren't good. For Brighton, that is.

Simply due to that fact they've never beaten Spurs in the Premier League to date, drawing only once in their four previous encounters in the division. In other words, it doesn't bode well for Saturday.

It Only Gets Worse

One wonders how capable Brighton are of holding onto a lead against Spurs in the top-flight.

Well, nobody knows, because they've never done it. I suppose there's a first for everything, no?

Flavour of the Month

Harry Kane can't score in August. Everyone is broke in January. Brighton don't really lose in October.

That's right, somewhat incredibly. Clearly the blend of falling leaves and extensive rain showers works wonders for the Seagulls, who have lost just one of their last 19 league matches in October - that defeat coming away at Arsenal in 2017.

Home Is Where the Win Is(n't)

Brighton aren't great away from home, but they're fairly average at it too it would seem.

Eight games without victory at the AMEX Stadium is their longest run without victory at home since February 2010 - a run of nine matches. If only the side they were facing were in the midst of a torrid away run...

A Match Made in Heaven

Just as Brighton are struggling at home, along come Spurs who are dreadful away from it.

Tottenham are winless in nine Premier League away games since beating Fulham in January of this year. Their previous worse record was ten matches in 2006 and, given the current state of affairs, that may well be matched.

A Game of Two Halves

Spurs do remember that, don't they? Because the fact they've scored their last nine Premier League goals in the first half would suggest otherwise.

Two Peas in a Pod

Shoes and socks. Bacon and eggs. Two things that come together in harmony. A bit like Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

The Dane has provided 19 assists for Kane at Spurs in the Premier League and could become just the fifth player to provide 20+ for a single player in the competition's history

If that combination strikes again, the pair will join Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham, Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler as well as David Silva and Sergio Agüero in reaching that number.

Don't Quit While You're Ahead

Advice often considered unwise, its something Potter needs to drill home to his players if they're to get themselves out of the bottom three.

Brighton have failed to score more than once in any of their last 15 Premier League home games, with only Sunderland and Huddersfield enduring longer runs in the competition. We all know how things turned out for them...