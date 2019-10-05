Burnley vs Everton: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Three defeats on the bounce and three games without defeat, these two sides are undergoing contrasting spells at present in the Premier League.

After starting the season somewhat indifferently with two draws and a win in their first three matches, it's all gone downhill for Marco Silva's side who've failed to make the most of what is an unquestionably talented squad.

Big-money signings came through the door but back-to-back home defeats sandwiching a loss away to Bournemouth have intensified the pressure on the Portuguese's shoulders.

Sean Dyche and his side will be fairly content with their start to the campaign, losing just twice in the league; both those defeats coming to sides currently in the top four. Draws with Aston Villa and Brighton might be deemed points dropped, but this season marks a much-improved showing than the season prior.

So basically, Burnley are going to walk this, right? Well, don't be so sure, as our friends at Opta have offered a few little nuggets of information that may suggest otherwise. Throw a party, exude your excellence, because none of your friends will be matching you for stats and facts this weekend.

There Can Only Be One Winner

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Well, duh, of course there can only be one winner; this is football. What I mean to say is, that these sides don't settle for draws.

In the ten Premier League matches between Burnley and Everton, the Clarets have won four and the Toffees have the edge with six wins. So, 0-0 stalemate coming up?

One Is Too Many

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley have gone on to lose their last five home league games in a row when they’ve conceded at least once, last winning without a clean sheet at Turf Moor against Spurs in February.

They don't score many do Burnley, that ain't their thing. Therefore, keeping Everton to a shutout is relatively vital on Saturday. And, y'know, scoring themselves and all that.

On Me Noggin'

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With an array of attacking talent and more number 10s than you can count on one hand, it would be understandable to presume Everton like keeping the ball on the floor.

Think again, fool.

No side has scored more headed goals than Everton's four in the Premier League this season, with those accounting for a league-high 67% of their six goals this term.

On Their Noggin'

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Since his first Premier League match in January 2017, Marco Silva’s sides have conceded a league-high 44 goals from set-pieces, keeping hold of that mantle for this season too.

Toffees defenders hate football.

Doesn't Matter When, We'll Concede

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

First minute, last minute, first half, second half. Whatever the time, Everton will concede.

They've conceded goals in both the first half and second half in each of their last five Premier League matches. Only West Brom have had a worse run.

Toffees defenders hate football.

Stop the Rot

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Three defeats on the spin, eight goals conceded. Something's gotta change.

However, if Everton do go on and lose at Turf Moor then they'll have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2015. Even more strikingly, each of their three defeats in this run have been by 2+ goals. Now that's bad.

Coulda, Shoulda, Wood..a

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Boasting two big men up top, the Clarets know their strengths. You're pretty much guaranteed that one of either Chris Wood or Ashley Barnes will get on the scoresheet if Burnley win, with the former hoping to make it three on the bounce.

If Wood nets the he will have scored in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March 2018. Who did he score against on that run? Damn straight, Everton. And where was it? You betcha, Turf Moor.

Dominic Calvert-LewIN

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Step aside terrifying striking duo of Cenk Tosun and Moise Kean. Calvert-Lewin is the man of the moment. Granted, it's a moment that has only lasted three matches, but he's there and he does...stuff...sometimes.

Everton’s last four goals in all competitions have been scored by young English striker, who is looking to score in four consecutive appearances in all comps for the first time in his career. History on the cards.