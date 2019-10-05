Derby County's Tom Lawrence Releases Statement Regarding Drunk Driving Incident

Derby County forward Tom Lawrence has apologised unreservedly after receiving a fine of six weeks' wages for his role in the car crash that led to Richard Keogh's season-ending injury.

The 25-year-old and teammate Mason Bennett were also ordered to perform 80 hours of community service following the incident last month. Both men - whilst heavily intoxicated - attempted to drive home from a team bonding session, Lawrence losing control of his vehicle, before colliding with a lamppost.

Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Rams skipper Keogh damaged his knee ligaments during the crash, with the defender now set to miss the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

In an official statement posted on the club's website, Lawrence wrote: "Following the events of the evening of the 24th September I wish to offer my sincere apologies to the football club; our Chairman, the manager, my teammates and all our supporters for my indiscretions that night.

"It was a total error of judgement on my part, out of character for me and I am deeply disappointed in my behaviour and upset for my teammate and our Captain Richard Keogh.

"Going forward, I will make every effort to make amends by working diligently to give something back to our local community and I will strive to repay all the faith and support I have received from everybody during my time at the club in the best way I know how, on the field of play."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Lawrence graduated from Manchester United's academy, yet failed to make the cut at Old Trafford, with the Welshman moving to Leicester City in 2014.

He was likewise peripheral for the Foxes, joining Derby two years ago to increase his playing prospects. The winger has since become an integral part of the Rams side, scoring 15 goals in 90 appearances.

Along with Bennett, Lawrence will attend a court hearing on 15 October to determine what punishment he will receive from local authorities.

