Destiny: Twitter Explodes as Late Penalty Gives Liverpool Dramatic Win Over Brave Leicester

Woah, woah, woah, the Premier League really isn't short of drama, is it?

Liverpool had James Milner to thank as he scored a last minute penalty to earn his side all three points against Leicester on Saturday.

Despite this match being an opportunity for Reds fans to welcome their former manager Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield, many were more keen on focusing their attention on the starting lineup named.

More specifically, the fact that a certain Dejan Lovren was starting. It's safe to say not many were expecting him to shine...

Lovren vs Vardy. There goes our invincibles + centurions. Only positive I foresee is an annual reminder why Lovren shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI. #LIVLEI — thekopsg (@thekopsg) October 5, 2019

The Lovren/Vardy tussle I suspect might undo us as started #ynwa #livlei — kwaku ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) October 5, 2019

3 minutes it took for Lovren to foul Vardy for no reason. #LIVLEI — Ed Shone (@Shoney1987) October 5, 2019

The game started at lightning speed, with both sides looking to harry the opposition at any possible chance. However, it was the Reds who carved out the first chance after 13 minutes.

A typically pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold cross found James Milner, who fired over.

It was a truly delicious cross by the young right-back, but, naturally, the Twitter faithful were quick to spot all the tricks and flicks, including a deft nutmeg on Ben Chilwell...

Milner has a great chance after TAA nutmegs Chilwell and plays a great ball in to him!

It’s all Liverpool at the moment 🔴#LFC #LIVLEI — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 5, 2019

Chilwell needs to close his legs #LIVLEI — My Dear Melancholy (@deesperaado) October 5, 2019

James Milner's right foot just robbed Trent Alexander-Arnold of a highlight reel assist, and I have to say I'm a little upset, though clearly not as much as Milner is with himself. #livlei #liverpool #lfc — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) October 5, 2019

The away side looked bright on the counter, but were particularly causing problems from set-pieces. However, five minutes before half time, Milner picked up the ball midway inside his own half and played an inch-perfect pass through to Sadio Mane, who was able to slot home with consummate ease.

A wonderful finish, but it was all about that pass...

Milner with a beauty #LIVLEI — J2C (@Jackie2Cokes) October 5, 2019

Great finish but what a pass by Milner #LIVLEI — Kevin (@Kevmcg25) October 5, 2019

40' Mané marked his 100th appearance and scored his 50th #PL goal. What a run. 1-0 #LIVLEI — Askar (@Ahmed_A_Askar) October 5, 2019

Although fans weren't feeling overly optimistic by the fact Lovren was starting the game, they began to warm to him...

Who are you, and WTF have you done with Dejan Lovren?! 🤔#LFC #LIVLEI — Tracey Morait Author (@tmoraitauthor) October 5, 2019

Funny enough, Dejan Lovren is having a good game #LIVLEI — CindyBlog™ (@cindy_blog) October 5, 2019

The hosts continued to create chances, with Mohamed Salah, Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson all going close.

However, frustrations were beginning to grow over the wasted opportunities...

This game should be out of sight! #LIVLEI — Niall Duffy (@NiallScruff_) October 5, 2019

We need the second goal now #LIVLEI — Gas..... (@GasLFC) October 5, 2019

Wow! Salah missed that? #LIVLEI — Oluwaseun D Akinola (@SeunDAkinola) October 5, 2019

And as if right on queue, Leicester capitalised on the home side's wayward finishing by...? You guessed it, scoring a leveller.

James Maddison on hand to fire through Adrian's legs...

My guy Maddison on the scoring list! 🌟🔥 #LIVLEI — Red Devil 🇫🇮 (@VKLagoon) October 5, 2019

Leicester went in search of a winner, they couldn't, could they?

Don't be silly, this is Liverpool we're talking about. Instead, in one last throw of the dice, Adam Lallana was brought on to find a winner. Ah yes, the proven goalscorer.

Anyway, in perhaps the Reds' last attack of the match, Mane went down inside the penalty area after feeling contact from Marc Albrighton.

Despite the protests of the Leicester players, VAR confirmed the decision and it was up to James Milner to do the business. He was never going to miss, was he? Some fans felt relieved, some emotional, some were pumped and some were philosophical...

Milner Masterclass. Heartbreak for Leicester. #LIVLEI — Footy à Deux (@footyadeux) October 5, 2019

There is just,simply nothing like Premier League

Football #LIVLEI — Ari S (@GBR1995) October 5, 2019

Get the f**k in 👊🏽👊🏽 #LIVLEI — Mighty Mo 🌹 🇵🇸 (@MohammedLFC6) October 5, 2019

Jesus Christ thats the kind of luck you need 🤣 #LIVLEI — 🦖 James ∞ 🦕 (@Autisticosaurus) October 5, 2019

They did it. Another win for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Three points the hard way, but three points nonetheless. As for Leicester, it was a valiant display, and they will feel hard done by.