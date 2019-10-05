Destiny: Twitter Explodes as Late Penalty Gives Liverpool Dramatic Win Over Brave Leicester

By 90Min
October 05, 2019

Woah, woah, woah, the Premier League really isn't short of drama, is it?

Liverpool had James Milner to thank as he scored a last minute penalty to earn his side all three points against Leicester on Saturday. 

Despite this match being an opportunity for Reds fans to welcome their former manager Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield, many were more keen on focusing their attention on the starting lineup named.

More specifically, the fact that a certain Dejan Lovren was starting. It's safe to say not many were expecting him to shine...

The game started at lightning speed, with both sides looking to harry the opposition at any possible chance. However, it was the Reds who carved out the first chance after 13 minutes.

A typically pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold cross found James Milner, who fired over. 

It was a truly delicious cross by the young right-back, but, naturally, the Twitter faithful were quick to spot all the tricks and flicks, including a deft nutmeg on Ben Chilwell... 

The away side looked bright on the counter, but were particularly causing problems from set-pieces. However, five minutes before half time, Milner picked up the ball midway inside his own half and played an inch-perfect pass through to Sadio Mane, who was able to slot home with consummate ease.

A wonderful finish, but it was all about that pass...

Although fans weren't feeling overly optimistic by the fact Lovren was starting the game, they began to warm to him...

The hosts continued to create chances, with Mohamed Salah, Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson all going close. 

However, frustrations were beginning to grow over the wasted opportunities...

And as if right on queue, Leicester capitalised on the home side's wayward finishing by...? You guessed it, scoring a leveller.

James Maddison on hand to fire through Adrian's legs...

Leicester went in search of a winner, they couldn't, could they?

Don't be silly, this is Liverpool we're talking about. Instead, in one last throw of the dice, Adam Lallana was brought on to find a winner. Ah yes, the proven goalscorer.

Anyway, in perhaps the Reds' last attack of the match, Mane went down inside the penalty area after feeling contact from Marc Albrighton.

Despite the protests of the Leicester players, VAR confirmed the decision and it was up to James Milner to do the business. He was never going to miss, was he? Some fans felt relieved, some emotional, some were pumped and some were philosophical...

They did it. Another win for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Three points the hard way, but three points nonetheless. As for Leicester, it was a valiant display, and they will feel hard done by. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message