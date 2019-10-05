Frank Lampard Warns Chelsea Youngsters to Stay Grounded After Strong Start This Season

October 05, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned the club's academy graduates to stay grounded after Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were selected by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Blues have scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season, 11 of which have come from former academy players, while top goalscorer Abraham also found the back of the net in their recent win over Lille in the Champions League.

Lampard has stressed that he's thrilled that Abraham, Mount and Tomori have received senior international call-ups already, but the Chelsea boss insists his players have to stay grounded and keep improving at Stamford Bridge.

"I think they know where I'm at with that," Lampard said, quoted by The Telegraph. "They know where the staff are at. We drive it hopefully daily and the minute we see any standards drop daily, or in a game, we would try and get on it. 


"They're young players, so we can't be too harsh because we know there must be sometimes some patience there. But in terms of application and all those things, then we can be harsh about it and to be fair, all the players at the moment have shown that.


"They have big smiles on their faces today, the three of them. Ross [Barkley] has been there a while. They are smiley and happy, but I might have to remind them that come Sunday they might have to perform for us."

The return of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James has seen another two academy graduates feature in Lampard's first-team this season, while 18-year-old Billy Gilmour has also made appearances in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

