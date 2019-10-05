Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as BVB Drop Two More Points

It is now three 2-2 draws in a row for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga as they failed to close out the game away at Freiburg. Bayern's home loss to Hoffenheim meant that they stayed in touch with the leaders, but three points here would've meant they went level with Bayern.

Axel Witsel opened the scoring for BVB with a wonderful volley from the edge of the area. It was as sweet a strike as you will ever see after a perfectly weighted corner from Thorgan Hazard.

Dortmund dominated possession and were completely on top at half time, 1-0 up. The only worry for Dortmund was Lukasz Piszczek was forced off the pitch with an injury after only 14 minutes.





The second half was different as Freiburg got a grasp of the game and were rewarded for their graft with a Luca Waldschmidt goal. It was a smart finish from the Freiburg frontman for his third goal of the season to bring his side level.





Dortmund brought on Jadon Sancho for Thorgan Hazard as they went in search of a winner and it - seemingly - paid dividends as Achraf Hakimi's deflected strike made it 2-1.

However, Freiburg had different ideas and equalised in the 90th minute to knick a point of Dortmund. Substitute Vincenzo Grifo's shot took a huge deflection off of Manuel Akanji and nestled in the back of the net.

Freiburg



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schwolow (6); Kübler (6), Koch (5), Heintz (7); Schmid (6), Abrashi (6), Höfler (6), Gunter (8); Haberer (6), Höler (6), Waldschmidt (7).

Substitutes: Sallai (6), Peterson (N/A), Grifo (7).

Borussia Dortmund



Key Talking Point

Dortmund will rue missing out the chance to close the gap on the leading pack at the top of the Bundesliga as they led twice and threw the lead away twice. This will be even harder to take given the nature of the equalising goal.

The opening goal from Axel Witsel was sublime and is worth a watch, and Achraf Hakimi continued his impressive form with a back to back goals, having scored a brilliant goal in the Champions League.

However, Freiburg can't be ignored. They battled hard throughout and got a deserved point on the balance of the second half.

Starting XI: Bürki (5); Piszczek (N/A), Akanji (5), Hummels (6), Guerreiro (6); Delaney (6), Witsel (7); Hakimi (8*), Reus (6), Hazard (7); Götze (6).





Substitutes: Brandt (6), Sancho (7), Schmelzer (N/A).

Star Man: Achraf Hakimi





It seemed, going into the last ten minutes, that Hakimi had scored the much important winner for BVB, only for Akanji's OG to rule that out.

Nevertheless, Hakimi continued his impressive form for Dortmund which has caught the attention of parent club Real Madrid.

Axel Witsel also had an impressive game, but Hakimi showed his versatility after starting on the left wing to be moved to right back following Piszczek's earlier injury.

Looking Ahead





A two-week international break follows this game week and Dortmund will want to get back to winning when they host Monchengladbach in the evening game on the 19th. They will hoping that important players don't pick up any injuries.





For second place Freiburg, they travel to the capital to face Union Berlin following the international break.