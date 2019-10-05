It's Time for Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs to Part Ways After Nightmare Week

Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders since he took over as manager of Tottenham in May 2014.

Becoming the club's tenth manager over a mere 12-year span, he brought continuity and although they haven't claimed a trophy in his tenure, Spurs became a team to be feared. Reaching the Champions League final has been the highlight, but since then, it's unravelled. And fast.

Spurs' problems have been well-documented this season, with the team currently sitting sixth in the league having already lost three matches. Then comes the cup competitions. Pochettino's men lost on penalties to the lowest-ranked side in the Carabao Cup - an utterly humiliating and shocking defeat. Next? An absolute thumping by Bayern Munich, with the game ending 7-2.

We wait to see what unfolds in the FA Cup.

Pochettino has been phenomenal in his time at the club, but this is now the time for the Argentine to part ways with the Lilywhites - with both in need of a new challenge.

The coach is clearly unsettled and following his team's drubbing by Bayern, he only added fuel to the fire by claiming that the club must settle on a 'new project'. In the same interview, the boss reiterated that he knew that this season would be a difficult one. All signs point towards a frustrated man, who is becoming increasingly incapable of refraining from voicing his anger.

This anger and frustration will have only increased on Saturday, having seen his side be utterly blown away by *checks notes* Bayern Munich, again? No, it was a team made to look equally world-class, but it was actually Brighton & Hove Albion.

That's not to do down the Seagulls' efforts, it was a masterful display by Graham Potter's men to run out 3-0 winners. However, this is a team that was seeking its first home win of the season, while also trying to claim three points for the first time since the opening day of the season. This was also a Brighton side who managed one shot on target in their last match against Chelsea.

Instead, Saturday's clash between Spurs and Brighton saw Potter's men have as many shots in the first half as they had in their last six matches combined. Goals from Neil Maupay and Aaron Connolly put the hosts in cruise control going into the break, but this was only the start.

Pochettino seemingly gave the hairdryer treatment at half time, with the players returning to the pitch around five minutes before the hosts - also making a change. Nonetheless, normality was resumed as 19-year-old Connolly was at it again in the second half, firing home from a retreating Tottenham defence. Sound familiar?

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Saturday was just the latest embarrassment in this torrid start to the season, with Pochettino's men only able to claim one clean sheet in their last 11 matches. As if this stat was not enough, the Lilywhites have not won away from home in the league since January. The team are stuck in a rut, and they don't know how to get out of it.

Some have cried for the Argentine to return to basics by bringing Eric Dier back into the team to provide the stability that will allow the attackers to flourish - and he did just that. The problem was, however, Dier was overrun and outclassed by Steven Alzate, who was plying his trade at Swindon Town last season.

The problems continue to mount and it simply isn't fair on Pochettino anymore. With absolutely ludicrous rumours surfacing regarding an affair between Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen's partner, the club is at risk of being forgotten as the 2018/19 Champions League finalists, and instead becoming the laughing stock of the league.

17 - Tottenham have lost more games in all competitions in 2019 than any other English top-flight side, now losing (17) as many games as they've won (17) this calendar year. Slump. pic.twitter.com/lWzqYjeugV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

This is precisely why both parties need to part ways; as the situation only appears to be getting worse. The north London side need to regroup and focus on sorting out the futures of players such as Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eriksen, while they must also convince their best players that they have the capacity to win the major trophies.

Pochettino has faced criticism from both the players and fans, with Moussa Sissoko controversially questioning his manager's tactics after the Champions League humbling by Bayern. Meanwhile, fans have begun to revert towards the 'we need someone who can win us trophies' approach. The coach doesn't need this and should he leave, he'll be a man in high demand.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

With Real Madrid in disarray and Manchester United continuing to show their mediocrity, Europe's biggest clubs will immediately turn their attention towards landing him because after all, Mauricio Pochettino is a world-class manager that brings style and can bring success.