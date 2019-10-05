Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Ex-Liverpool Boss Brendan Rodgers Lost His Job Ahead of Anfield Reunion

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that his predecessor Brendan Rodgers was sacked due to the club's lofty expectations, stressing that the now Leicester City boss has the quality to succeed at the highest level.





Rodgers was brought in at Anfield in 2012 and came close to winning the Premier League title during a three-year spell at the club, but Liverpool ultimately replaced him with Klopp after 166 games in charge of the Reds.





Speaking ahead of Rodgers return to Anfield for the first time this weekend, Klopp said that the Northern Irishman only struggled to succeed on Merseyside as a result of Liverpool's lofty expectations.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

"Only in public when a manager gets the sack that people think he lost his football brain or something. That is not how it happened," Klopp said, quoted by The Mirror.





"I knew when I came that he was not the reason that things didn’t work out. Whatever it was, I don't know, but it was not his quality as a coach. It is not as easy as that.

"Expectations, relationships, whatever, if that doesn't work anymore, the club has to make a decision. That will happen one day and the club will make a decision."





Klopp, who rents his house from Rodgers, added that there is no bad blood between the two managers, even admitting that they had a conversation shortly after the German was appointed at Anfield in 2015.

"We sat in the living room talking to each other about the pride and expectations and stuff and a little bit about the team as well, but that is normal," he added.





"He was not at all frustrated or anything, he took it like a man to be honest. I knew the team, it was a normal conversation."