Kieran Tierney Opens Up on Life in London & What Arsenal Fans Should Expect From Him

Kieran Tierney is yet to play for Arsenal in the Premier League since signing from Celtic in the summer, but has already stolen the hearts of Gunners fans with a number of impressive performances in the Carabao Cup.

The flying left-back has now opened up on life in the English capital, and what he will deliver once he finally takes to the pitch for a league game.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Scotland international was asked about his approach to the game by the official Arsenal website: "I just give 100 per cent, that is all I can do.





"It is the only goal I set for myself and I would be doing my family an injustice and the club an injustice if I didn’t give 100 per cent.





"I am just going to bring myself. I don’t compare myself to anybody else. As I said, I work 100 per cent every day. If it is good enough, it is good enough. If not, it’s not for a lack of trying."

Tierney also spoke about what life in London is like, and how he has settled since moving to Arsenal.

"It is a massive change for me here. I was a home boy, I always stayed with my parents, and I’ve come down here to a different country, a massive city. But so far everybody at the club has helped me settle and I am very grateful for that.

"People say what's the city like? I have no idea, I’ve never been in. I train, I work hard, I go home and recover and train the next day.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

"It is just a simple life and I just put everything into football and all I can to just try to reap the rewards."