Liverpool vs Leicester: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

A steam train heading straight for the Premier League title, Liverpool don't appear to be letting up as they look to secure the trophy they came within a whisker of lifting last season.

Seven wins from seven in the league - with 18 goals scored and only five conceded - Jurgen Klopp's men mean business once again as they aim to secure the one trophy their supporters so desperately crave.

Standing in their way on Saturday are a revitalised outfit who know a thing or two about top-flight trophies themselves, as Leicester come to town looking to build on their own superb start to the season. Under the management of Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes find themselves sitting pretty in the Premier League, currently occupying third spot.

Their most recent comeback win over Tottenham was a timely reminder of Rodgers' managerial credentials, with only four defeats from his first 19 matches in charge adding impetus to a side that failed to excite under previous boss Claude Puel. Meanwhile, Liverpool overcame arguably their toughest league test of the season to date with their narrow 1-0 scalp over Sheffield United.

Fancy predicting who is going to win this one? Reckon you could earn some LAD brownie points with some factual tidbits? Well, fear not, as our friends at Opta have given you all you need to be as prepared as possible for Saturday's clash.

Third in the League, Third in the Charts

Rodgers left the Scottish capital in the quest of rediscovering himself as a Premier League manager. Some questioned it, others didn't, but you certainly won't when you realise how well he's getting on.

Since being appointed Leicester manager, only Liverpool with 49 and Manchester City with 46 have won more Premier League points than the Foxes' 31.

Home Assurances

Anfield is a fortress. Make no bones about it.

In the Champions League they reign supreme, but in the Premier League they aren't too shabby neither - especially against Leicester.

Liverpool are unbeaten in eight home top-flight matches against Leicester - winning six - since losing 0-2 in May 2000. Best of luck, Foxes.

Returning Home (Un) Assurances

He's back at Anfield for the first time since leaving the club in October 2015, but rarely does that make for great viewing as a former Liverpool manager.



Only one boss to have previously managed the Reds in the Premier League has won away against them in the competition, a certain Roy Hodgson in April 2012 with West Brom. The other 12 visits of returning managers didn't quite go as planned.



44th Time Lucky?

As touched on, Liverpool are a beast that can't be tamed at home. So much so, they've gone 43 home league games without defeat - the longest current run in the top five European leagues and Liverpool’s second longest ever in top-flight history.

Their previous best of 63 between February 1978-December 1980 was eventually ended by, you betcha, Leicester.

Ah, Wait, Nevermind

In order to end that run, Leicester will need to do something they haven't achieved since in the league since 1998.

That being, winning away at the side topping the table. The 13 clashes since that memorable day against Manchester United 12 years ago have resulted in 11 losses, making for painful reading to all those traveling fans.

Jamie Vardy, However, Has Other Ideas

Only two players have netted more goals against the Reds in the Premier League in the competition's history, those being stalwarts of the division Andy Cole and Thierry Henry.





Their 11 and eight goals respectively outshine Vardy's seven, however, in current form there is every chance the Englishman could match the Arsenal legend on Saturday.

His Record Speaks for Itself

Since the start of 2010/11 - when Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, United and Spurs finished as the top six for the first time - only Sergio Aguero with a goal every 118 minutes has a better minutes per goal ratio against the ‘big six’ than Vardy's strike rate of one every 150 minutes.

That only accounts for players who've bagged at least 15 goals, but nevertheless, this is a man who knows what it takes to deliver on the big stage.

Sadio Mane Eyeing Up One-in-Two

When judging a forward, often times a glance over at their goals-to-games ratio gives you an understanding of their striking prowess. A goal every two games is a more than credible ratio in the Premier League, and one Mane will achieve if he finds the back of the net at Anfield.

Currently on 49 top-flight goals in 99 appearances, the Senegalese will also become the tenth different player to score 50 in the competition for the Reds, more than any other club.