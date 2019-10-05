Liverpool Win Extends Reds' Lead at the Top of the Premier League 90th Minute Winners List

Liverpool overcame a resilient Leicester side on Saturday in dramatic fashion, as James Milner scored a last minute penalty to earn his side all three points.

Both sides wasted no time in getting into their stride, with the early exchanges being played at a frantic pace. However, it was the Reds who broke the deadlock through Sadio Mane five minutes before half time. Brendan Rodgers' side grew into the contest and James Maddison levelled the score with ten minutes remaining, but it was the hosts who claimed all three points with Milner slotting home from 12 yards.

With only seconds left of play, Marc Albrighton clipped Mane's heels, who felt the contact and went down. After an agonising wait in which VAR eventually confirmed the decision, Milner put the ball on the spot and cooly passed it into the corner.

As noted by Opta, this was the 34th time Liverpool have scored a 90th-minute winning goal in a Premier League match. To put that into perspective, that is at least nine more times than any other club. In the words of Opta, that is indeed 'resilience'.

In other numbers, that means that no side have even scored 75% of the last minute winners that Liverpool have over the last 27 and a bit seasons.

Milner was heavily involved throughout the match, having missed a glorious chance in the opening exchanges. However, he atoned for this by sending Mane through on goal with a sumptuous pass that took out the entire Leicester defence.

Liverpool weren't at their typical free-flowing best, but today's performance only reaffirms their credentials as Premier League title challengers. The ability to fight to the death has been instilled in the Liverpool DNA and the three points picked up in Saturday's win over the Foxes may prove to be crucial come the end of the season.