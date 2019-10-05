Loris Karius Discusses Potential Liverpool Return, Reds' Title Credentials & Kiev Nightmare

Besiktas loanee Loris Karius believes he could still have a future at Liverpool once his spell in Turkey comes to an end in May.

The goalkeeper's pair of howlers in the 2018 Champions League final proved critical as Real Madrid defeated Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 in Kiev, with the German yet to make another Reds appearance after he was shipped out to Vodafone Park that summer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the British media for the first time since that fateful night in Ukraine, Karius said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "Will I play for Liverpool again? Of course, it's an option and a good option to still be there.

"Maybe I'll play for them again, you never know. It's still far ahead. If it's not Liverpool, it will be another decent team, so I'm not worried about any scenario.

"The Premier League is the best league, so it is interesting, of course. If you play in England, you're always a bit more in the spotlight, but I'm at a good club now so we will see what happens at the end of the season."

He was also asked about his thoughts and feelings regarding that nightmare performance versus Real, with the 26-year-old replying: "I don't think about Kiev anymore, it's so long ago, nearly two seasons now.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"There were so many circumstances. I had a bad injury and nobody was talking about it. People can say what they want, it doesn't really concern me anymore.

"After I was assessed, we realised [I had been concussed], but while the game is going on, you have too much adrenaline to realise."

Karius took the time to discuss the Reds' strengths as they look to secure a maiden Premier League title, explaining: "The defence has improved brilliantly over the last season and a bit, and they rarely concede goals anymore.

"It was solid even back then but now it's on another level because the whole has team improved. The longer people are together, the better it works. They have been playing together quite a bit and with the potential they have it looks really promising.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"I hope they can win the league. The season is so long, but it's always good to have a good start and get some points ahead. I can't see them losing a game."

Adrian is currently deputising for injured number one Alisson - a role Karius would likely have played had he remained at Anfield - yet the Besiktas man was eager to clarify that he holds no bitterness or resentment towards either the Spaniard or his parent club.



"Every goalkeeper would feel comfortable behind that defence, but Adrian is doing a good job. He seems like a nice guy; I am happy he is getting game time.

"I am happy Liverpool won the Champions League the following year and they have a good chance again this year, so let's see where it takes them. I still speak to the goalkeeping coach and some of the players."

