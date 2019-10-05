Mauricio Pochettino Insists Tottenham Don't Regret Failure to Replace Kieran Trippier

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino has no regrets about letting Kieran Trippier join Atletico Madrid in the summer, despite the current lack of options the club has at right back.

No replacements were brought in for the full back, who had been Spurs' first-choice ahead of current incumbent Serge Aurier. The latter is suspended for the club's league meeting with Brighton on Saturday, leaving young Kyle Walker-Peters as the only recognised right-back available.

Though Pochettino is having to cope by fielding players in unfamiliar positions, the Argentine was adamant he has no issues with Tottenham's recent transfer policy.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton clash, he was asked whether a lack of defensive arrivals was concerning, the 47-year-old replying (as quoted by Goal): "Football is about circumstance and performance and form of the player.

"You have Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, different players that you can use like Juan Foyth, who played there in the Copa America, but got injured in pre-season.

"You need to see the squad and we have 11 players in the defensive line. I can tell you them:

Aurier, Walker-Peters, Toby [Alderweireld], Davinson Sanchez, Foyth, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen. My answer is clear?"

Regardless of Walker-Peters' presence in the squad, Pochettino looks set to select midfielder Moussa Sissoko at right-back, the Spurs boss explaining: "He played there against Southampton.





"When you assess the squad and options, it is clear that you will use the last feeling [you had]. The last feeling is that Moussa Sissoko played one hour and he was the best at playing there.

"If you watch his game against [Sofiane] Boufal and [Nathan] Redmond, he was unbelievable. Serge is banned and - for different reasons - the form of other players maybe doesn't convince you and, of course, you use the feeling from last week. That is why I consider to play him there."

The pressure has been mounting on Pochettino in recent weeks, with a 7-2 trouncing at home to Bayern Munich on Wednesday leading to some calls for the manager's sacking, yet he has remained calm.

On the matter of Tottenham's humiliation by the Bavarians, the South American said: "I don't remember if I ever conceded seven before, but I lost 6-0. I remember it was in January 1990, when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge of Newell's Old Boys. It was his second game.

"It was really, really painful. It was similar to Bayern Munich. But, that season we finished by winning the Premier League in Argentina. In six months, we completely changed the perception and sometimes these situations make you stronger."

