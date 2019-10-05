Newcastle May Turn to Former Leeds United Boss as Holdover Option if Steve Bruce Leaves

Newcastle may turn to Under-23s manager Neil Redfearn if Steve Bruce is removed from his position at St James' Park.

Bruce is under increasing pressure as Magpies boss, and the start of his Newcastle reign went from bad to worse as his team were battered 5-0 by an impressive Leicester last weekend.

Newcastle sit second bottom of the Premier League only above winless Watford, having won only once all season.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

And now the Athletic's Chris Waugh told fans that if Bruce can't arrest the slide then Newcastle may turn to Under-23s coach Neil Redfearn as interim – although he emphasised that he would be surprised if that were the case.

Redfearn has experience managing in both the men's and women's game since his retirement in 2008, and most notably was at the helm of Leeds during the 2014/15 season. He is well liked by the hierarchy at Newcastle, but his Under-23's team's results do leave a bit to be desired.

He is well experienced as both a manager and a player, playing for 20 clubs in a career that spanned 26 years. Having managed in the Championship and Premier League 2, this might well be a step up for Redfearn and time would tell whether he would succeed at the highest level

Bruce plays host to another manager who is struggling on Sunday as Newcastle play Manchester United at St James' Park – with Ole Gunner Solskjaer in search of only his second win this season. Bruce, famously, played for the Red Devils and had a successful career there but he will be searching to beat his former team to relieve some of the pressure on him.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Magpies will be desperate to get a result out of this game, and Bruce may pay with his job if they don't manage. Manchester United may be the perfect opponent for Newcastle to perform, given that United have not won away from home in their last 11 games.