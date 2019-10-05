Norwich vs Aston Villa: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Beating Manchester City is no mean feat. However, when you proceed to fall to consecutive 2-0 defeats to Burnley and Crystal Palace, that elation quickly turns to commiseration as you're back at square one.

That's what Norwich have done since toppling the champions in a magnificent 3-2 success over the Citizens, with the resulting defeats taking them crashing down into 17th in the table with six points from their seven matches.

Visitors for the day Aston Villa find themselves in a similar predicament, after two draws and a defeat following their win over Everton have seen them plummet into the bottom three - just one point and one place below their fellow newly-promoted rivals.

This will be the first clash this season between two of the Championship's three promoted sides from last season, with a tasty affair sure to follow.

So, thanks to our friends at Opta, here are some key stats that will surprise your mates considering they're all Premier League hipsters and know nothing of the newly-promoted sides. You'll outdo them all, no doubt.

Shut Up Shop, Boys

Aston Villa have dropped a league-high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League so far this season - with 50% of the comeback victories so far this term having been against the Villans.

Add those eight points to Villa's total, and they'd be third! Ever heard of parking the bus, lads?

Familiar Foes

Having spent plenty of time together in the second tier, these two know each other well. Unfortunately for Saturday's visitors, Norwich seem to know that little bit more.

The Canaries have won their last three league matches against Villa, all coming in the Championship between April 2018 and May 2019.

Premier League Acquaintances

After seeing off Aston Villa in both of their Premier League meetings in the 1992/93 campaign, Daniel Farke's side have since won just two of their 14 top-flight games against the Villans.





Perhaps time for the pendulum to swing back towards Norfolk?

How's About Stat?

Norwich City versus Aston Villa will be the first Premier League meeting between two promoted sides who also contested in the inaugural season of the competition since the 2011/12 campaign - featuring Norwich and QPR.

Now if that isn't the most niche bit of information that will earn you immense street credit among your mates then I simply do not know what will.

2019: Year of the Canary

Given the fact that Norwich won the Championship title fairly comfortably last season, it's no surprise that their home form has been pretty darn solid this calendar year.

The club have only lost one of their 13 home league games in 2019 - the only loss coming to Chelsea this season - while they've scored at least twice in 17 of their last 18 league games at Carrow Road.

They're...pretty darn impressive stats.

Away Day (Claret &) Blues

As if Carrow Road (AKA Fortress Carrow Nou) wasn't a frightening prospect enough for Villa, their torrid away form won't help much neither.

Dean Smith's side have lost their last ten away games in the Premier League, their joint-longest run of away defeats in top-flight history also losing ten in a row between December 1924-April 1925.

The Importance of Being on it

Score first. It's not rocket science, but you stand a far better chance of earning a positive result from a match if you do so. Take a look at Norwich, they'll testify.

Those poor Canaries have lost 19 of their last 20 Premier League games in which they’ve conceded the first goal (including all five this season), the only exception coming in May 2016.

'Pukki Is Eternal'

To paraphrase a 90min writer.

Well, he will be anyway if he nets on Saturday. That's because he'll join illustrious company Mick Quinn, Hamilton Ricard, Rafael van der Vaart and Diego Costa in scoring in each of his first four home matches in the Premier League (fact).

Finland's answer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the absolute beast of a striker is well on course to becoming the greatest player ever to play on these shores (100% fact).