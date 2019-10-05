Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targeting Mario Mandzukic Move to Bolster Attacking Options

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in January, as the club look set to go against their recent transfer policy of buying young British players.

United focused on bringing in talented youngsters in the most recent transfer window, adding Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer, along with the more experienced Harry Maguire.

However, according to the Metro, Solskjaer is keen to attract Mandzukic to Old Trafford at the turn of the year. The report states that Juventus wanted between £9-11m to allow him to leave over the summer, but given his lack of game time in recent months they would be happy with a smaller fee in January.

United allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to depart to Inter in the summer, and have looked short in attack since, with Anthony Martial struggling with injuries and Marcus Rashford in inconsistent form. Having seen his side score just five goals in their last six Premier League games, Solskjaer is now looking to Mandzukic, despite the Croatian forward being 33 years of age and coming towards the end of his career.

Mandzukic has not played for Juventus this season, with Maurizio Sarri preferring Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala as his attacking options. Sarri also opted to leave Mandzukic out of his Champions League squad, sending out a clear message that he does not see the forward in his future plans.

Mandzukic had looked to be on his way to Qatar last month, but that deal has stalled, leaving the door open for United to swoop in.